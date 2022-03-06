Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

COVID-19 hospitalizations decreased slightly compared to Saturday.

One COVID-19 death was reported in Ottawa on Sunday.

Today's Ottawa update

There are 10 Ottawa residents in local hospitals being treated for COVID-19, according to Sunday's update from Ottawa Public Health (OPH). That number has dropped to where it was in late December.

None of the patients are being treated in an ICU.

Hospital numbers do not include people who came to the hospital for other reasons and then test positive for COVID-19. They also don't cover people with lingering COVID-19 problems, or patients transferred from other health units.

OPH shares those numbers a few times per week. They, too, have been dropping.

The average level of coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater started trending up at the end of February. It's roughly three times higher than it was before the Omicron variant wave.

As Omicron overwhelms and limits testing, the actual number of cases in Ottawa is likely many times higher than the confirmed count and some familiar numbers are affected.

On Sunday, OPH reported 97 more COVID-19 cases and one more death.

The rolling seven-day average of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents sits around 77.

The average positivity rate for those who received PCR tests outside long-term care homes has risen slightly to about 12 per cent, while the average rate inside the homes remains around five per cent.

Vaccines

913,361: The number of Ottawa residents age five and up with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. That's 92 per cent of the eligible population.

872,801: The number of Ottawa residents age five and up with a second dose. Eighty-eight per cent of the eligible population now has at least two doses.

37,940: The number of children in Ottawa age five to 11 who have received their second dose. First dose progress has stalled around 70 per cent.

551,684: The number of Ottawans age 12 and up with a third dose. That covers 60 per cent of these residents; younger children only qualify for third doses if they have certain health conditions.

Across the region

Communities outside of Ottawa have about 43 COVID-19 hospitalizations. About 12 of them still need intensive care. These numbers don't include Hastings Prince Edward Public Health.

The viral wastewater load has risen slightly at sites in the Kingston area, with data updated to March 1. The level is stable or dropping in the Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit, with data updated to March 2.