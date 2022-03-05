Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa's wastewater signal is slowly rising.

COVID-19 hospitalizations rose slightly compared to Friday.

Two COVID-19 deaths were reported in Ottawa.

Today's Ottawa update

There are 11 Ottawa residents in local hospitals being treated for COVID-19, according to Saturday's update from Ottawa Public Health (OPH). That number has dropped to where it was in late December.

None of the patients are being treated in an ICU.

Hospital numbers do not include people who came to the hospital for other reasons and then test positive for COVID-19. They also don't cover people with lingering COVID-19 problems, or patients transferred from other health units.

OPH shares those numbers a few times per week. They, too, have been dropping.

The average level of coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater started trending up at the end of February. It's roughly three times higher than it was before the Omicron variant wave.

(613covid.ca)

As Omicron overwhelms and limits testing, the actual number of cases in Ottawa is likely many times higher than the confirmed count and some familiar numbers are affected.

On Saturday, OPH reported 120 more COVID-19 cases and two more deaths.

The rolling seven-day average of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents sits around 79.

The average positivity rate for those who received PCR tests outside long-term care homes has risen slightly to about 12 per cent, while the average rate inside the homes remains around five per cent.

Vaccines

913,361: The number of Ottawa residents age five and up with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, only a few dozen more than on Wednesday. That's 92 per cent of the eligible population.

872,801: The number of Ottawa residents age five and up with a second dose, about 350 more than Wednesday. Eighty-eight per cent of the eligible population now has at least two doses.

37,940: The number of children in Ottawa age five to 11 who have received their second dose, about 200 more than Wednesday and 48 per cent of that age group. First dose progress has stalled around 70 per cent.

551,684: The number of Ottawans age 12 and up with a third dose, about 1,500 more than Wednesday. That covers 60 per cent of these residents; younger children only qualify for third doses if they have certain health conditions.

Across the region

Outside of Ottawa, the wider region has about 50 COVID-19 hospitalizations and about 10 of these patients require intensive care.

The viral wastewater load has risen slightly at sites in the Kingston area, with data updated to March 1. The level is stable or dropping in the Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit, with data updated to March 2.