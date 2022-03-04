Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa's wastewater signal is slowly rising.

COVID-19 hospitalizations fall to lowest point of 2022.

Eight COVID deaths have been reported in the region on Friday.

Today's Ottawa update

There are seven Ottawa residents in local hospitals being treated for COVID-19, according to Friday's update from Ottawa Public Health (OPH). That number has dropped to where it was in late December.

None of the patients are being treated in an ICU.

Hospital numbers do not include people who came to the hospital for other reasons and then test positive for COVID-19. They also don't cover people with lingering COVID-19 problems, or patients transferred from other health units.

OPH shares those numbers a few times per week. They, too, have been dropping.

Ottawa Public Health has a COVID-19 hospital count that shows all hospital patients who tested positive for COVID, including those admitted for other reasons. There were 44 of them as of March 2. (Ottawa Public Health)

The average level of coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater started trending up at the end of February. It's roughly three times higher than it was before the Omicron variant wave.

Researchers measuring the levels of novel coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater have found them rising three of the most recent four days using data up to March 1. (613covid.ca)

As Omicron overwhelms and limits testing, the actual number of cases in Ottawa is likely many times higher than the confirmed count and some familiar numbers are affected.

On Friday, OPH reported 140 more COVID-19 cases and three more deaths.

The rolling seven-day average of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents sits around 80.

The average positivity rate for those who received PCR tests outside long-term care homes has risen slightly to about 12 per cent, while the average rate inside the homes remains around five per cent.

Vaccines

913,361: The number of Ottawa residents age five and up with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, only a few dozen more than on Wednesday. That's 92 per cent of the eligible population.

872,801: The number of Ottawa residents age five and up with a second dose, about 350 more than Wednesday. Eighty-eight per cent of the eligible population now has at least two doses.

37,940: The number of children in Ottawa age five to 11 who have received their second dose, about 200 more than Wednesday and 48 per cent of that age group. First dose progress has stalled around 70 per cent.

551,684: The number of Ottawans age 12 and up with a third dose, about 1,500 more than Wednesday. That covers 60 per cent of these residents; younger children only qualify for third doses if they have certain health conditions.

Across the region

Outside of Ottawa, the wider region has about 50 COVID-19 hospitalizations and about 10 of these patients require intensive care.

These numbers have been slowly dropping and don't include Hastings Prince Edward (HPE) Public Health. HPE reported five more COVID deaths Friday, with hospitalizations dropping from 25 to 17.

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark (LGL) counties report four hospitalizations, which remains stable.

Wastewater levels are also stable at sites in the Kingston area with data up to Feb. 28 and stable or dropping in LGL, each with data up to March 2.