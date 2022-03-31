Coronavirus levels in Ottawa's wastewater hit new high

Coronavirus levels in Ottawa's wastewater have reached a record high.

Both hospitalizations and outbreaks remain stable.

An Ottawa resident in their 70s who had COVID-19 has died.

Today's Ottawa update

The average level of coronavirus detected in Ottawa's wastewater has reached a record high, slightly surpassing the peak reached during a previous wave in January.

It's a key indicator of what Ottawa Public Health (OPH) calls a concerning resurgence of COVID-19 in the city.

Tuesday saw the third-highest daily wastewater signal on record, and the highest since last spring. Those records don't reflect the first wave of the pandemic when wastewater was not being monitored for traces of the virus.

Researchers measuring the levels of novel coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater, represented by the bold line, to be the highest on record as of March 29. (613covid.ca)

Nine Ottawa residents are in local hospitals being treated for COVID-19, according to Thursday's OPH update. Of those, none is in intensive care. Hospitalizations have remained stable throughout March.

Experts say the current spread may not have made its way into older age groups, and say both vaccination and increasing immunity, along with the unique characteristics of the BA.2 subvariant, seem to be contributing to that relative stability.

Hospitalization figures don't include patients admitted for other reasons who then tested positive for COVID-19. Nor do they include those admitted for lingering COVID-19 complications, nor patients transferred from other health units.

Ottawa Public Health has a COVID-19 hospital count that shows all hospital patients who tested positive for COVID, including those admitted for other reasons, and who live in other areas. There were 46 as of March 28. (Ottawa Public Health)

Testing strategies have changed under the contagious Omicron variant, so many new COVID-19 cases aren't reflected in current counts. Only outbreaks that occur in health-care settings are recorded.

On Thursday, OPH reported 197 more COVID-19 cases one more death. The health unit also reported 20 health-care outbreaks Thursday, which is stable.

The rolling weekly incidence rate of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases, expressed per 100,000 residents, is around 85.

The average positivity rate for those who received PCR tests outside long-term care homes is high but stable at around 17 per cent. The average positivity in these homes rises to around three per cent. The next test update is expected Friday.

As of Monday's weekly update, 92 per cent of eligible Ottawa residents have at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, 88 per cent have at least two and 62 per cent of residents age 12 and up have at least three.

Across the region

Quebec's institute of public health and the head of the Ontario Science Advisory Table say their provinces are in the midst of another pandemic wave.

Communities outside Ottawa are reporting about 60 COVID-19 hospitalizations, about 15 of them remain in intensive care.

Neither of those numbers includes Hastings Prince Edward Public Health because it counts hospitalizations differently.

Recent wastewater data from the Kingston area include some of the highest readings of 2022.

Renfrew County's weekly hospitalization update is stable at 13 patients, while the number of health-care outbreaks has doubled to eight from last week's four.

In the Eastern Ontario Health Unit, health-care outbreaks and test positivity have risen slightly, as anticipated.

WATCH | The weekly EOHU update from Dr. Paul Roumeliotis: