Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa's hospitalizations and wastewater are stable.

The capital has one more COVID-19 death.

Renfrew County's hospitalizations are stable.

Today's Ottawa update

There are 11 Ottawa residents in local hospitals being treated for COVID-19, according to Thursday's update from Ottawa Public Health (OPH). That number has ranged between 10 and 20 for nearly two weeks.

None of the patients are being treated in an ICU.

Hospital numbers do not include people who came to the hospital for other reasons and then test positive for COVID-19. They also don't cover people with lingering COVID-19 problems, or patients transferred from other health units.

OPH shares those numbers a few times per week. They dropped significantly this week.

Ottawa Public Health has a COVID-19 hospital count that shows all hospital patients who tested positive for COVID, including those admitted for other reasons. There were 16 of them as of Feb. 28. (Ottawa Public Health)

The average level of coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater is stable. It's roughly three times higher than it was before the Omicron variant wave.

Researchers measuring the levels of novel coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater have found them stable for about two weeks using data up to Feb. 28. (613covid.ca)

As Omicron overwhelms and limits testing, the actual number of cases in Ottawa is higher than the confirmed count and some familiar numbers are affected.

On Thursday, OPH reported 166 more COVID-19 cases and one more death.

The rolling seven-day average of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents sits around 80.

The average positivity rate for those who received PCR tests outside long-term care homes stays around 11 per cent, while the average rate inside the homes remains around five per cent.

Ninety-two per cent of eligible Ottawa residents have at least one COVID vaccine dose, 88 per cent have at least two and 60 per cent of residents age 12 and up have at least three.

The next testing and vaccination updates are expected on Friday.

Across the region

Outside of Ottawa, the wider region has about 50 COVID-19 hospitalizations and 15 of these patients require intensive care. These numbers have been slowly dropping and don't include Hastings Prince Edward (HPE) Public Health.

Renfrew County's weekly COVID hospitalization update remains at 10 patients, two of them in intensive care.

Wastewater levels are stable at sites in the Kingston area, and stable or dropping in LGL, each with data up to Feb. 28.