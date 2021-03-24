Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa's coronavirus average continues to quickly rise.

City's hospitalizations are stable.

Number of health-care outbreaks may be stabilizing.

Today's Ottawa update

The average level of coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater continues to quickly rise and Saturday was the third-highest single day on record.

The only seven-day stretches of the pandemic with a higher wastewater average happened during last spring's Delta-driven wave and the first Omicron wave this past January. Records do not include the first wave.

The bold red line in the graph below shows the seven-day average.

Researchers measuring the levels of novel coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater have found them rising 15 of the last 17 days, based on data up to March 27. (613covid.ca)

Nine Ottawa residents are in local hospitals being treated for COVID-19, according to Tuesday's OPH update, with none in an ICU.

These numbers have been stable this month. Increased spread may not have made its way into older age groups that are more likely to be hospitalized, one Ottawa expert said Monday.

Hospital numbers do not include people who came to hospital for other reasons and then tested positive for COVID-19. They also don't cover people with lingering COVID-19 problems, or patients transferred from other health units.

OPH shares those numbers a few times per week. They rose in the last update after several days of stability.

Ottawa Public Health has a COVID-19 hospital count that shows all hospital patients who tested positive for COVID, including those admitted for other reasons, and who live in other areas. There were 43 as of March 26, returning to the 40s for the first time in three weeks. (Ottawa Public Health)

Testing strategies have changed under the contagious Omicron variant, which means many people with COVID-19 aren't reflected in the case count.

Officials have said they expect numbers to trend up as rules loosen. What is key is whether the increases become concerning and while risk management is needed, neither OPH nor independent experts have indicated concern at this point.

WATCH | Masks, vaccines and ventilation among 'common-sense' moves to make:

Epidemiologist urges ‘common-sense measures’ as wastewater levels rise Duration 1:16 Raywat Deonandan, an epidemiologist and associate professor at the University of Ottawa, says dropping the mask mandate sends the wrong message that the pandemic is over. 1:16

On Tuesday, OPH reported 91 more COVID-19 cases and no more deaths.

The rolling weekly incidence rate of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases, expressed per 100,000 residents, is around 75.

The health unit also reported 19 health-care outbreaks Tuesday, the fourth straight report with the number around 20. The province's 2022 testing strategy means it doesn't track other types of outbreaks.

The average positivity rate for those who received PCR tests outside long-term care homes is stable around 17 per cent. The average positivity in these homes is stable around one per cent. The next test update is expected Wednesday.

As of Monday's weekly update, 92 per cent of eligible Ottawa residents have at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, 88 per cent have at least two and 62 per cent of residents age 12 and up have at least three.

Across the region

Communities outside of Ottawa have about 55 COVID-19 hospitalizations, which has been slowly rising, while 10 of them remain in intensive care.

Neither of those numbers include Hastings Prince Edward Public Health. It's also one of the three local health authorities to give three updates a week, with no update on Tuesdays.

Wastewater trends are stable across Leeds, Grenville and Lanark counties. They vary across the Kingston area where two of the three sites report levels nearing the peak of the Omicron wave.