Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa's wastewater average is rising quickly.

City's hospitalizations are stable, and number of health-care outbreaks unchanged.

COVID-19 hospitalizations rise outside of Ottawa.

The EOHU reports another COVID death.

Today's Ottawa update

The average level of coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater has risen even higher from the significant increase noted by researchers earlier this week. It's at levels similar to the early days of both January and February 2022.

Researchers measuring the levels of novel coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater have found them rising 10 of the last 12 days, based on data up to March 22. (613covid.ca)

The wastewater level is now more than six times higher than it was before the Omicron surge and higher than recorded during the surge in early winter 2021 — when COVID-19 vaccine eligibility was limited.

March 22 had the highest daily recording since the end of January 2022. One of the lead researchers notes that it is rising faster than in other surges.

Almost 2 years since Ottawa began looking for CoV-2 in its wastewaters. This plot shows a slightly different perspective of signal across time. Darker reds indicate speed of growth of a wave, while blue represents how fast it degrades...note how fast we are climbing in this wave. <a href="https://t.co/rGB8WS7yEo">pic.twitter.com/rGB8WS7yEo</a> —@rnaguru

Nine Ottawa residents are in local hospitals being treated for COVID-19, according to Thursday's OPH update, with one in an ICU.

These numbers have been stable this month.

Hospital numbers do not include people who came to hospital for other reasons and then tested positive for COVID-19. They also don't cover people with lingering COVID-19 problems, or patients transferred from other health units.

OPH shares those numbers a few times per week. They are also stable.

Ottawa Public Health has a COVID-19 hospital count that shows all hospital patients who tested positive for COVID, including those admitted for other reasons, and who live in other areas. There were 32 as of March 21. (Ottawa Public Health)

Testing strategies have changed under the contagious Omicron variant, meaning many people with COVID-19 aren't reflected in the case count.

Officials have said they expect numbers to trend up as rules loosen. What is key is whether the increases become concerning. OPH repeated that message in a Thursday statement.

On Thursday, OPH reported 164 more COVID-19 cases and no more deaths.

The rolling weekly incidence rate of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases, expressed per 100,000 residents, is around 60.

The health unit also reported 17 health-care outbreaks, which is unchanged Thursday after rising for about a week. The province's 2022 testing strategy means it doesn't track other types of outbreaks.

The average positivity rate for those who received PCR tests outside long-term care homes is around 18 per cent. The average positivity in homes is around three per cent. The next testing update is expected Friday.

As of Monday's weekly update, 92 per cent of eligible Ottawa residents have at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, 88 per cent have at least two, and 61 per cent of residents age 12 and up have at least three.

Across the region

Communities outside of Ottawa have about 50 COVID-19 hospitalizations, which has been slowly rising, while 14 of them require intensive care.

Neither of those numbers include Hastings Prince Edward Public Health.

Wastewater trends are stable across Leeds, Grenville and Lanark counties. They vary across the Kingston area.

Renfrew County reported 12 local COVID hospitalizations in its weekly update, up slightly from the previous week.

After dropping for more than four weeks, western Quebec COVID hospitalizations have rebounded in the last week. Its health authority reports 10 patients, including two in the ICU.

Hospitalizations in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) doubled from three to six in Thursday's update. The region also reported its 211th COVID death.

The region's Medical Officer of Health Dr. Paul Roumeliotis told reporters Wednesday its recent trends have generally been low and stable. It has reported more deaths this wave than any other because of the sheer number of people infected, he said.

