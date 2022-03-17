Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa's COVID hospitalizations are stable.

Number of health-care outbreaks are slowly rising.

COVID deaths reported in Ottawa and Leeds-Grenville-Lanark.

Today's Ottawa update

Seven Ottawa residents are in local hospitals being treated for COVID-19, according to Wednesday's OPH update, with one in an ICU.

These numbers have been stable this month and OPH has reported seven or more patients each day in 2022.

Hospital numbers do not include people who came to hospital for other reasons and then tested positive for COVID-19. They also don't cover people with lingering COVID-19 problems, or patients transferred from other health units.

OPH shares those numbers a few times per week. They are also stable.

Ottawa Public Health has a COVID-19 hospital count that shows all hospital patients who tested positive for COVID, including those admitted for other reasons, and who live in other areas. There were 32 as of March 21. (Ottawa Public Health)

The average level of coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater has risen to a level recently seen on Dec. 25 and the first week of February. One of the local researchers calls the increase significant.

There hasn't been a wastewater update yet Wednesday.

COVID-19 levels rise in wastewater, signalling a potential new wave in Ottawa Duration 1:19 Tyson Graber, co-lead of Ottawa’s COVID-19 wastewater monitoring project, says the level of COVID-19 in the city’s wastewater has risen steadily in the past week, marking the start of another wave of infections. 1:19

Testing strategies have changed under the contagious Omicron variant, meaning many people with COVID-19 aren't reflected in the case count.

Officials have said they expect numbers to trend up as rules loosen. What is key is whether the increases become concerning,

On Wednesday, OPH reported 93 more COVID-19 cases and the death of someone in their 80s who had COVID. That person is the city's 760th COVID death in a pandemic that has lasted 742 days.

The rolling weekly incidence rate of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases, expressed per 100,000 residents, is around 55.

The average positivity rate for those who received PCR tests outside long-term care homes remains around 18 per cent. The average positivity in homes drops to around three per cent.

The health unit also reported 17 health-care outbreaks, a number that's been steadily rising for more than a week —and has returned to where it was at the start of March. The province's 2022 testing strategy means it doesn't track other types of outbreaks.

As of Monday's weekly update, 92 per cent of eligible Ottawa residents have at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, 88 per cent have at least two, and 61 per cent of residents age 12 and up have at least three.

Across the region

Communities outside of Ottawa have about 40 COVID-19 hospitalizations. About 15 of them require intensive care. Both numbers are stable.

These numbers don't include Hastings Prince Edward Public Health, which also has a stable number of hospitalizations. The area does have four local COVID ICU patients, the most since the end of January.

Officials in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark (LGL) counties reported their 87th COVID-19 death Wednesday, the fourth this month. Its hospitalizations are stable.

Wastewater trends are also stable across LGL. They vary across the Kingston area.