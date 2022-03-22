Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa's wastewater average significantly increases.

City's hospitalizations are stable.

One COVID death in Ottawa, another in Renfrew County.

Today's Ottawa update

The average level of coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater has risen in the past 10 days of available data and one of the local researchers calls the increase significant.

The current average is more than four times higher than it was before the Omicron surge.

Researchers measuring the levels of novel coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater have found them rising eight of the last 10 days, based on data up to March 16. (613covid.ca)

Eight Ottawa residents are in local hospitals being treated for COVID-19, according to Tuesday's OPH update, with one receiving intensive care. These numbers have been stable this month.

Hospital numbers do not include people who came to hospital for other reasons and then tested positive for COVID-19. They also don't cover people with lingering COVID-19 problems, or patients transferred from other health units.

OPH shares those numbers a few times per week. They are also stable.

Ottawa Public Health has a COVID-19 hospital count that shows all hospital patients who tested positive for COVID, including those admitted for other reasons, and who live in other areas. There were 31 as of March 19. (Ottawa Public Health)

Testing strategies have changed to deal with the contagious Omicron variant and many people with COVID-19 aren't reflected in the case count.

Officials have said they expect numbers to trend up as rules loosen. What is key is whether the increases become concerning.

OPH reported 43 more COVID-19 cases and one more death on Tuesday.

The health unit also reported 15 health-care outbreaks. This count has generally been in the 10 to 15 range for most of this month.

The rolling weekly incidence rate of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases, expressed per 100,000 residents, remains around 60.

The average positivity rate for those who received PCR tests outside long-term care homes is around 18 per cent. The average positivity in homes is stable around five per cent. This next update should come Wednesday.

As of Monday's weekly update, 92 per cent of eligible Ottawa residents have at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, 88 per cent have at least two and 61 per cent of residents age 12 and up have at least three.

Across the region

Communities outside of Ottawa have about 40 COVID-19 hospitalizations, slightly higher than the end of last week. About 15 of them require intensive care, a number that remains stable.

These numbers don't include Hastings Prince Edward Public Health.

Renfrew County reported its fourth COVID death of the month, and 37th overall through the two-year pandemic.

Wastewater trends are stable across Leeds, Grenville and Lanark counties.

The medical officer of health for the Kingston area said in a YouTube video Monday that signs of spread have been increasing, but signs of severe COVID problems — such as hospitalizations and large outbreaks — have been decreasing.

WATCH | Dr. Piotr Oglaza's update for KFL&A: