Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa's hospitalizations and wastewater are stable.

About 5,400 vaccine doses were given to residents in the last week.

Two COVID deaths reported in Ottawa, one in Renfrew County.

Today's Ottawa update

Eight Ottawa residents are in local hospitals being treated for COVID-19, according to Monday's OPH update, with none in an ICU. These numbers have been stable this month.

Hospital numbers do not include people who came to hospital for other reasons and then tested positive for COVID-19. They also don't cover people with lingering COVID-19 problems, or patients transferred from other health units.

OPH shares those numbers a few times per week. They are also stable.

Ottawa Public Health has a COVID-19 hospital count that shows all hospital patients who tested positive for COVID, including those admitted for other reasons, and who live in other areas. There were 31 as of March 19. (Ottawa Public Health)

The average level of coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater has been generally stable for about five weeks, with some peaks and valleys similar to other periods between surges.

It's about three times higher than it was before the Omicron surge.

Researchers measuring the levels of novel coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater have found them stable in recent days, based on data up to March 16. (613covid.ca)

Testing strategies have changed under the contagious Omicron variant, meaning many people with COVID-19 aren't reflected in the case count.

OPH reported 209 more COVID-19 cases over three days and two more deaths on Monday, one victim in their 80s and another age 90 or above.

The rolling weekly incidence rate of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases, expressed per 100,000 residents, is around 60.

The health unit also reported 14 health-care outbreaks, up from 11 on Friday. This count generally been in the 10 to 15 range for most of this month.

The average positivity rate for those who received PCR tests outside long-term care homes rises from about 15 per cent in Friday's update to around 18 per cent, with a one-day spike on Saturday.

The average positivity in homes is stable around five per cent.

Weekly vaccine update

913,863: The number of Ottawa residents age five and up with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, 386 more than in last Monday's weekly update. That's still 92 per cent of the eligible population.

876,057: The number of Ottawa residents age five and up with a second dose, 1,368 in the last week. Eighty-eight per cent of the eligible population has at least two doses.

560,671: The number of Ottawans age 12 and up with a third dose, about 3,600 more in the last week. That's still 61 per cent of these residents; younger children only qualify for third doses if they have certain health conditions.

Across the region

Communities outside of Ottawa have about 35 COVID-19 hospitalizations, and about 15 of which require intensive care.

These numbers have been generally stable and don't include Hastings Prince Edward Public Health, which has had about 10 local hospitalizations for nearly two weeks.

Renfrew County reported its third COVID death of the month, and 36th overall through the two-year pandemic.

Wastewater trends are stable across Leeds, Grenville and Lanark counties, as are its hospitalizations. Wastewater averages are rising in the Kingston area.