Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa has no local patients with active COVID-19 in a hospital ICU.

The city's wastewater signal has plateaued.

Sixty per cent of Ottawa residents age 12 and up have a third COVID-19 vaccine dose.

Today's Ottawa update

There are 11 Ottawa residents in local hospitals being treated for COVID-19, according to Wednesday's update from Ottawa Public Health (OPH). That number has been between 10 and 20 for the past 10 days.

For the first time since late December, none of the patients are being treated in an ICU.

Hospital numbers do not include people who came to the hospital for other reasons and then test positive for COVID-19. They also don't cover people with lingering COVID-19 problems, or patients transferred from other health units.

OPH shares those numbers a few times per week. They dropped significantly this week.

Ottawa Public Health has a COVID-19 hospital count that shows all hospital patients who tested positive for COVID, including those admitted for other reasons. There were 16 of them as of Feb. 28. (Ottawa Public Health)

The average level of coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater is now stable, with potential signs of a small increase. It's roughly three times higher than it was before the Omicron variant wave.

Researchers measuring the levels of novel coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater found them slowly declining, with a slight recent increase using data up to Feb. 27. (613covid.ca)

As Omicron overwhelms and limits testing, the actual number of cases in Ottawa is higher than the confirmed count and some familiar numbers are affected.

Ottawa's medical officer of health said Monday residents should continue to assess risks for their personal circumstances as Ontario removes its capacity and gathering limits and proof-of-vaccination requirements.

The average positivity rate for those who received PCR tests outside long-term care homes stays around 11 per cent, while the average rate inside the homes remains around five per cent.

On Wednesday, OPH reported 127 more COVID-19 cases and no more deaths.

The rolling seven-day average of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents sits around 80.

Vaccines

913,317: The number of Ottawa residents age five and up with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, about 200 more than on Monday. That's 92 per cent of the eligible population.

872,464: The number of Ottawa residents age five and up with a second dose, about 200 more than Monday. Eighty-eight per cent of the eligible population now has at least two doses.

37,712: The number of children in Ottawa age five to 11 who have received their second dose, about 150 more than Monday and 48 per cent of that age group. First dose progress has stalled around 70 per cent.

550,203: The number of Ottawans age 12 and up with a third dose, about 3,000 more than Monday. That covers 60 per cent of these residents; younger children only qualify for third doses if they have certain health conditions.

Across the region

Outside of Ottawa, the wider region has about 50 COVID-19 hospitalizations and 15 of these patients require intensive care. These numbers have been slowly dropping and don't include Hastings Prince Edward (HPE) Public Health.

That region remains stable with 25 local hospitalizations.

Five local COVID patients remain in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark (LGL) counties as of their Wednesday update. It's been stable for more than two weeks.

Wastewater levels are stable at sites in the Kingston area, and stable or dropping in LGL, each with data up to Feb. 28. Of the three sites east of Ottawa, only Casselman saw rising levels with data up to Feb. 23.