Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa's coronavirus wastewater average ticks back up.

The city's COVID-19 hospitalizations are stable.

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark hospitalizations continue to rise.

Six COVID deaths have been reported in eastern Ontario.

Today's Ottawa update

Eleven Ottawa residents are in local hospitals being treated for COVID-19, according to Wednesday's update from Ottawa Public Health (OPH). This number has been stable around 10 this month.

Two of the patients are in an ICU.

Hospital numbers do not include people who came to hospital for other reasons and then tested positive for COVID-19. They also don't cover people with lingering COVID-19 problems, or patients transferred from other health units.

OPH shares those numbers a few times per week. They are also stable.

Ottawa Public Health has a COVID-19 hospital count that shows all hospital patients who tested positive for COVID, including those admitted for other reasons, and who live in other areas. There were 35 as of March 14. (Ottawa Public Health)

The average level of coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater had been dropping this month, but as of the latest update has risen three straight days back to around where it was at the start of March.

These levels have been generally stable since the middle of February.

Researchers measuring the levels of novel coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater have found them generally rising in recent days, based on data up to March 13. (613covid.ca)

As Omicron continues to overwhelm and limit testing, the actual number of cases in Ottawa is likely many times higher than the confirmed count, and some familiar numbers are affected.

OPH reported 126 more COVID-19 cases and one more death Wednesday. Its nine health-care outbreaks are down one from Tuesday.

The rolling weekly incidence rate of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases, expressed per 100,000 residents, is around 65.

The average positivity rate for those who received PCR tests outside long-term care homes was stable around 13 per cent. The average in homes is also stable around six per cent.

As of Monday's weekly update, 92 per cent of eligible Ottawa residents have at least one COVID vaccine dose, 88 per cent have at least two and 61 per cent of residents age 12 and up have at least three.

Across the region

Communities outside of Ottawa have about 40 COVID-19 hospitalizations, about 15 of them requiring intensive care.

These numbers are stable and don't include Hastings Prince Edward Public Health, which reported a drop from nine to seven local COVID hospitalizations Wednesday and its 45th COVID death.

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark (LGL) counties reported their 85th COVID death and 12 local COVID patients Wednesday, with seven in an ICU. Its hospitalizations have been rising this month and it has the most of any local health authority.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit reported three more deaths Wednesday, bringing its pandemic total to 208.

Wastewater trends are stable across LGL and vary in the Kingston area.