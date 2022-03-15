Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa's COVID-19 hospitalizations are stable.

The coronavirus wastewater average keeps slowly dropping.

Two more Ottawa residents with COVID have died.

Today's Ottawa update

Ten Ottawa residents are in local hospitals being treated for COVID-19, according to Tuesday's update from Ottawa Public Health (OPH). This number has been stable at around 10 this month.

One of these patients is in an ICU.

Hospital numbers do not include people who came to the hospital for other reasons and then test positive for COVID-19. They also don't cover people with lingering COVID-19 problems, or patients transferred from other health units.

OPH shares those numbers a few times per week. They are also stable.

Ottawa Public Health has a COVID-19 hospital count that shows all hospital patients who tested positive for COVID, including those admitted for other reasons, and who live in other areas. There were 33 as of March 10. (Ottawa Public Health)

The average level of coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater has been dropping this month to levels last seen in the last week of autumn 2021 as the Omicron wave rose.

Researchers measuring the levels of novel coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater have found them generally dropping this month, based on data up to March 10. (613covid.ca)

As Omicron continues to overwhelm and limit testing, the actual number of cases in Ottawa is likely many times higher than the confirmed count, and some familiar numbers are affected.

OPH reported 39 more COVID-19 cases and two more deaths Tuesday. Its 10 health-care outbreaks are stable.

The rolling weekly incidence rate of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases, expressed per 100,000 residents, is around 70.

The average positivity rate for those who received PCR tests outside long-term care homes was stable around 14 per cent as of Monday's update. The average in homes is stable around five per cent. The next update is expected Wednesday.

As of Monday's weekly update, 92 per cent of eligible Ottawa residents have at least one COVID vaccine dose, 88 per cent have at least two and 61 per cent of residents age 12 and up have at least three.

Across the region

Communities outside of Ottawa have about 35 COVID-19 hospitalizations with about 15 of them requiring intensive care. These numbers are stable and don't include Hastings Prince Edward Public Health.

Wastewater levels are dropping in Kingston and rising to its east. These trends vary across Leeds, Grenville and Lanark counties.