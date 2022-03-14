Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

A group of cross-country skiers in Gatineau Park on March 4, 2022. (Raphael Tremblay/CBC)

Ottawa's COVID-19 hospitalizations are stable, its wastewater average drops.

Half of Ottawa children age five to 11 have two vaccine doses.

Renfrew County and the EOHU report COVID deaths.

Today's Ottawa update

Eight Ottawa residents are in local hospitals being treated for COVID-19, according to Monday's update from Ottawa Public Health (OPH). This number has been stable around 10 for almost all of March.

One of these patients is in an ICU.

Hospital numbers do not include people who came to the hospital for other reasons and then test positive for COVID-19. They also don't cover people with lingering COVID-19 problems, or patients transferred from other health units.

OPH shares those numbers a few times per week. They are also stable.

Ottawa Public Health has a COVID-19 hospital count that shows all hospital patients who tested positive for COVID, including those admitted for other reasons, and who live in other areas. There were 33 as of March 10. (Ottawa Public Health)

The average level of coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater has declined for most of the month, and has now dipped to a level not seen since the last week of autumn 2021 when the Omicron wave rose.

Researchers measuring the levels of novel coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater have found them generally dropping this month, based on data up to March 9. (613covid.ca)

Monday's OPH update was its first since Friday. It reported 256 more COVID-19 cases and no more deaths over three days. Its 10 health-care outbreaks have decreased from the 14 listed Friday.

The rolling weekly incidence rate of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases, expressed per 100,000 residents, is around 71.

As Omicron continues to overwhelm and limit testing, the actual number of cases in Ottawa is likely many times higher than the confirmed count, and some familiar numbers are affected.

The average positivity rate for those who received PCR tests outside long-term care homes is stable around 14 per cent in Monday's update.

The average rate inside the homes is stable around five per cent.

Weekly vaccine update

913,863: The number of Ottawa residents age five and up with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, 363 more than in last Monday's weekly update. That's 92 per cent of the eligible population.

874,689: The number of Ottawa residents age five and up with a second dose, about 1,250 in the last week. Eighty-eight per cent of the eligible population now has at least two doses.

39,146: The number of children in Ottawa age five to 11 who have received their second dose, about 750 more in the last week and now 50 per cent of this age group. First dose progress has stalled around 70 per cent.

557,037: The number of Ottawans age 12 and up with a third dose, about 3,400 more in the last week. That's up to 61 per cent of these residents; younger children only qualify for third doses if they have certain health conditions.

Across the region

Communities outside of Ottawa have about 35 COVID-19 hospitalizations with about 15 of them requiring intensive care.

These numbers don't include Hastings Prince Edward Public Health. Its nine local COVID hospitalizations reported Monday are stable.

Renfrew County reported its 35th local COVID death and the Eastern Ontario Health Unit, its 205th.

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark (LGL) counties are up to 10 COVID hospitalizations, which is in double-digits for the first time in four weeks. Six of them are in an ICU.

Wastewater levels are dropping or stable at sites in the Kingston area. These trends vary across LGL.