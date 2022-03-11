Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Places of worship in Quebec, such as this Montreal church, are one of the places that will no longer have capacity limits as of Saturday. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press)

Ottawa's hospitalizations are stable, its wastewater dips.

Growth pauses for community test positivity rate.

The EOHU and Renfrew County report deaths.

Ottawa Public Health is stopping its weekend numbers updates.

Today's Ottawa update

Seven Ottawa residents are in local hospitals being treated for COVID-19, according to Friday's update from Ottawa Public Health (OPH). That number has been around 10 most of this month.

Two of the patients are in an ICU.

Ottawa's Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches said Thursday the city's trends have been stable, but are relatively high. People should still think about ways to limit risks, she said.

Hospital numbers do not include people who came to the hospital for other reasons and then test positive for COVID-19. They also don't cover people with lingering COVID-19 problems, or patients transferred from other health units.

OPH shares those numbers a few times per week. They have been stabilizing.

Ottawa Public Health has a COVID-19 hospital count that shows all hospital patients who tested positive for COVID, including those admitted for other reasons, and who live in other areas. There were 34 as of March 9. (Ottawa Public Health)

The average level of coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater has declined for most of the last week, and has now dipped to a level not seen since the end of autumn 2021.

This is still roughly double what it was before the Omicron variant wave. Etches said there's now more protection from vaccines than there was in early December.

Researchers measuring the levels of novel coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater have found them generally dropping this month using data up to March 8. (613covid.ca)

On Friday, OPH reported 162 more COVID-19 cases and no more deaths. Its 14 health-care outbreaks remain stable.

The rolling weekly incidence rate of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases, expressed per 100,000 residents, is around 75.

As Omicron continues to overwhelm and limit testing, the actual number of cases in Ottawa is likely many times higher than the confirmed count, and some familiar numbers are affected.

The average positivity rate for those who received PCR tests outside long-term care homes lowered to 13 per cent in Friday's update after it had consistently risen since the end of February.

The average rate inside the homes is stable around five per cent.

As of its weekly update, 92 per cent of eligible Ottawa residents had at least one vaccine dose, 88 per cent had at least two and 61 per cent had at least three.

OPH's next updates are expected Monday.

Across the region

Communities outside of Ottawa have about 45 COVID-19 hospitalizations with about 15 of them requiring intensive care.

These numbers are stable and don't include Hastings Prince Edward Public Health, which reported a stable 10 local hospitalizations Friday.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) reported two more deaths and Renfrew County reported its 34th COVID death Friday, the first reported in March after a record-breaking February.

Hospitalizations in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark (LGL) counties rose from six to nine in Friday's update. That number has ranged from four to nine for about a month.

Wastewater levels are rising or stable at sites in the Kingston area and stable or dropping in LGL.