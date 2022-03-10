Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa's COVID-19 trends are stable.

Its medical officer of health says they're high enough for precautions.

One more Ottawa resident with COVID has died.

Wastewater researchers work to account for the spring melt.

Today's Ottawa update

Eight Ottawa residents remain in local hospitals being treated for COVID-19, according to Thursday's update from Ottawa Public Health (OPH). That number has been around 10 most of this month.

Two of the patients are in an ICU.

Ottawa's Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches said Thursday the city's trends have been stable, but are relatively high. People should still think about ways to limit risks, she said.

Hospital numbers do not include people who came to the hospital for other reasons and then test positive for COVID-19. They also don't cover people with lingering COVID-19 problems, or patients transferred from other health units.

OPH shares those numbers a few times per week. They have been slowly dropping, but remained stable in the most recent update.

Ottawa Public Health has a COVID-19 hospital count that shows all hospital patients who tested positive for COVID, including those admitted for other reasons, and who live in other areas. There were 38 as of March 7. (Ottawa Public Health)

The average level of coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater has also been stable for about a month.

It's roughly two-and-a-half times higher than it was before the Omicron variant wave. Etches said there's now more protection from vaccines than there was in early December.

One of the members of the wastewater research team says they are working to account for the effects of the spring melt, which affected its data a year ago.

Researchers measuring the levels of novel coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater have found them stable using data up to March 7. (613covid.ca)

On Thursday, OPH reported 134 more COVID-19 cases and the death of a man in his 70s who had COVID. There remain 13 health-care outbreaks in the capital.

The rolling weekly incidence rate of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases, expressed per 100,000 residents, is around 85.

As Omicron continues to overwhelm and limit testing, the actual number of cases in Ottawa is likely many times higher than the confirmed count, and some familiar numbers are affected.

The average positivity rate for those who received PCR tests outside long-term care homes rose to 15 per cent in the most recent update Wednesday, continuing a trend that started around the end of February.

The average rate inside the homes is around six per cent.

As of Monday's weekly update, 92 per cent of eligible Ottawa residents had at least one vaccine dose, 88 per cent had at least two and 61 per cent had at least three.

Across the region

Communities outside of Ottawa have about 40 COVID-19 hospitalizations with about 15 of them requiring intensive care. These numbers are stable and don't include Hastings Prince Edward Public Health.

Renfrew County remained at 10 COVID hospitalizations in its weekly update with none of them in an ICU.

Wastewater levels are rising or stable at sites in the Kingston area and stable or dropping in LGL.