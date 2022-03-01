Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa's hospitalizations, wastewater are stable.

That city reports one more COVID-19 death, the EOHU reports two.

There's a wastewater update east of Ottawa.

Today's Ottawa update

There are 14 Ottawa residents in local hospitals being treated for COVID-19, according to Tuesday's update from Ottawa Public Health (OPH).

One patient is in an ICU. Both numbers have been stable as Ontario removes its capacity and gathering limits and proof-of-vaccination requirements.

Ottawa's medical officer of health said Monday residents should continue to assess risks for their personal circumstances.

Dr. Vera Etches said local trends haven't declined enough to lift mask requirements in schools, or other public health restrictions. She singled out recent plateaus in test positivity and congregate living outbreaks as reasons for pause.

Hospital numbers do not include people who came to the hospital for other reasons and then test positive for COVID-19. They also don't cover people with lingering COVID-19 problems, or patients transferred from other health units.

OPH shares those numbers a few times per week. They have been stable.

Ottawa Public Health has a COVID-19 hospital count that shows all hospital patients who tested positive for COVID, including those admitted for other reasons. There were 66 of them as of Feb. 26. (Ottawa Public Health)

The average level of coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater is in a very slow decline. It's roughly two-and-a-half times higher than it was before the Omicron variant wave.

Researchers measuring the levels of novel coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater have found them slowly declining, using data up to Feb. 24. (613covid.ca)

As Omicron overwhelms and limits testing, the actual number of cases in Ottawa is higher than the confirmed count and some familiar numbers are affected.

On Tuesday, OPH reported 50 more COVID-19 cases and one more death.

The rolling seven-day average of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents sits around 80.

The average test positivity rate for those who received PCR tests outside long-term care homes stays around 11 per cent, while the average rate inside the homes is around five per cent. These have been stable.

Ninety-two per cent of eligible Ottawa residents have at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, 88 per cent have at least two doses, and 63 per cent of adults have at least three.

The next testing and vaccination updates are expected Wednesday.

Across the region

Outside of Ottawa, the wider region has about 55 COVID-19 hospitalizations and 15 of these patients require intensive care. These numbers have been slowly dropping and don't include Hastings Prince Edward Public Health.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit reported two more COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, raising its total to 200.

Wastewater levels are dropping at sites in the Kingston area. Of the three sites east of Ottawa, only Casselman saw rising levels with data up to Feb. 23.