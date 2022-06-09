Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Today's Ottawa update

Wastewater

The level of coronavirus detected in Ottawa's wastewater has been very slowly dropping for more than two weeks.

The most recent data available (the bold red line in the graph below) shows the seven-day average calculated on June 5 remained slightly higher than what it was in early March, before the most recent spike.

It's about four-and-a-half times higher than in late autumn before Omicron hit.

Researchers measuring and sharing the amount of novel coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater reported new pandemic records for daily readings and the weekly average in April 2022. The most recent data is from June 5. (613covid.ca)

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) considers this to be a moderate level and hospitalizations, test positivity and outbreaks to be low.

Hospitals

Fourteen Ottawa residents are in local hospitals for treatment for COVID-19, according to Thursday's OPH update. That number has generally ranged between 10 and 20 for nearly a month.

One patient is in intensive care.

The hospitalization figures above don't include all patients. For example, they leave out patients admitted for other reasons who then test positive for COVID-19, those admitted for lingering COVID-19 complications, and those transferred from other health units.

When those categories are included, there were 40 patients on Saturday. That number has been dropping.

Ottawa Public Health has a COVID-19 hospital count that shows all hospital patients who tested positive for COVID, including those admitted for other reasons, and who live in other areas. There were 40 as of June 4. (Ottawa Public Health)

Outbreaks and cases

Testing strategies have changed under the contagious Omicron variant, which means many COVID-19 cases aren't reflected in current counts. Public health only tracks and reports outbreaks that occur in health-care settings.

Ottawa has 16 active COVID outbreaks, which is slowly dropping.

On Thursday, OPH reported 64 more cases and no more deaths.

The rolling weekly incidence rate of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases, expressed per 100,000 residents, sits around 30.

Tests and vaccines

Ottawa's average positivity rate for those who received PCR tests outside long-term care homes is about seven per cent. Inside those homes it has risen to 12 per cent. The next testing update is expected Friday.

As of Monday's weekly update, 92 per cent of Ottawa residents age five and up had at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and 89 per cent had at least two.

Sixty-three per cent of Ottawans age 12 and above had at least three doses and 11 per cent had four.

Across the region

Wastewater levels are stable in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark county sites. That stability is still at a high level in Kemptville, though it's below where it sat in January and April.

These averages are slowly rising in Kingston this month — still far from the levels seen earlier in the spring.

Data from other parts of the region is either at least a week old, or not publicly available.

Eastern Ontario communities outside Ottawa are reporting about 20 COVID-19 hospitalizations, including three in intensive care. Both numbers are stable.

Neither includes Hastings Prince Edward (HPE) Public Health, which has a different counting method. Its hospital count is low and stable.

Western Quebec has about 50 COVID hospitalizations, including those no longer considered an active case. That's also stable. One patient requires intensive care.

Vaccines

More than 5.4 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered to people in the Ottawa-Gatineau region.

Quebec considers about 78 per cent of Outaouais residents to be "adequately vaccinated," which can be a combination of vaccination and recent infection.

For each of the eastern Ontario health units, there are anywhere from 81 to 92 per cent of eligible residents with at least two vaccine doses, and anywhere from 59 to 71 per cent of adults with three doses.