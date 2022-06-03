Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa's pandemic trends are going "in the right direction," says OPH.

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health is sending a similar message.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health tweeted Thursday morning that the city's pandemic trends are going in the right direction. It considers the current wastewater average to be at a moderate level and hospitalizations, outbreaks and test positivity to be low.

COVID-19 SNAPSHOT - JUNE 2, 2022. Our monitoring indicators continue to move in the right direction. This is indeed encouraging, but it doesn't mean the pandemic is over. We can't lose sight of our progress.

Wastewater

The level of coronavirus detected in Ottawa's wastewater has been very slowly dropping for about two weeks.

The most recent data available (the bold red line in the graph below) shows the seven-day average calculated on May 29 remained about twice what it was in early March, before the current spike.

It's about five times higher than in late autumn before Omicron hit.

Hospitals

Fifteen Ottawa residents are in local hospitals for treatment for COVID-19, according to Friday OPH update. That number has generally ranged between 10 and 20 for nearly three weeks.

One patient is in intensive care.

The hospitalization figures above don't include all patients. For example, they leave out patients admitted for other reasons who then test positive for COVID-19, those admitted for lingering COVID-19 complications, and those transferred from other health units.

When those categories are included, there were 52 patients on Friday, a slight decline from the 57 patients in the previous update.

Outbreaks and cases

Testing strategies have changed under the contagious Omicron variant, which means many COVID-19 cases aren't reflected in current counts. Public health only tracks and reports outbreaks that occur in health-care settings.

Ottawa has 20 active COVID outbreaks Thursday. That number has been slowly dropping but hasn't changed since Thursday.

On Friday, OPH reported 55 more cases but no new deaths.

The rolling weekly incidence rate of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases, expressed per 100,000 residents, sits around 29.

Tests and vaccines

At about eight per cent, Ottawa's average positivity rate for those who received PCR tests outside long-term care homes is stable. The average inside the homes is seven per cent, an increase since Monday.

As of Friday's weekly update, 92 per cent of Ottawa residents age five and up have at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 89 per cent of these eligible residents have two.

The percentage of residents age 12 and above with a third dose is 63 per cent, while 10 per cent of this age group has had four.

Across the region

Wastewater levels in the Kingston area and Leeds, Grenville and Lanark (LGL) counties are generally stable or dropping.

The exception is a recent rise in the Kemptville area, which saw an increase at the end of May. The jump brings its average back to levels last seen about a month ago.

Western Quebec has about 55 COVID hospitalizations. One patient requires intensive care.

Eastern Ontario communities outside Ottawa are reporting about 19 COVID-19 hospitalizations, which has been slowly dropping. About four are in intensive care, which is a stable number.

Neither of those eastern Ontario numbers include Hastings Prince Edward (HPE) Public Health which, like western Quebec, has a different counting method.

HPE's hospitalization drops to 11; the last time it was that low was late March. Its medical officer of health says its pandemic trends are headed in the right direction.

Vaccines

More than 5.4 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered to people in the Ottawa-Gatineau region.

Quebec considers about 78 per cent of Outaouais residents to be "adequately vaccinated," which can be a combination of vaccination and recent infection.

For each of the eastern Ontario health units, there are anywhere from 81 to 92 per cent of eligible residents with at least two vaccine doses, and anywhere from 59 to 71 per cent of adults with three doses.