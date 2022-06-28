Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area for June 28

Recent developments:

Ottawa's COVID-19 hospitalizations, test positivity nudge back up.

Wastewater levels, outbreaks are stable.

One more Ottawa resident who had COVID has died.

Hospitalizations also rise in the Outaouais.

The latest Ottawa update

Wastewater

The level of coronavirus detected in Ottawa's wastewater is stable.

The most recent data available (the bold red line in the graph below) shows the seven-day average calculated on June 23 is about two-and-a-half times what it was in early March, before the most recent spike.

Researchers measuring and sharing the amount of novel coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater reported new pandemic records for daily readings and the weekly average in April 2022. The most recent data is from June 23. (613covid.ca)

Hospitals

Ten Ottawa residents are in local hospitals for treatment of COVID-19, according to Tuesday's Ottawa Public Health (OPH) update. That number was below 10 for about two weeks.

One of these patients needs intensive care.

The hospitalization figures above don't include all patients. For example, they leave out patients admitted for other reasons who then test positive for COVID-19, those admitted for lingering COVID-19 complications, and those transferred from other health units.

When those categories are included, there were 19 patients in its most recent snapshot, which is down from the last two weeks.

Ottawa Public Health has a COVID-19 hospital count that shows all hospital patients who tested positive for COVID, including those admitted for other reasons, and who live in other areas. There were 19 as of June 26. (Ottawa Public Health)

Tests, outbreaks and cases

Testing strategies have changed under the contagious Omicron variant, which means many COVID-19 cases aren't reflected in current counts. Public health only tracks and reports outbreaks in health-care settings.

Ottawa's average positivity rate for all residents rises to about 14 per cent. That number had ranged between nine and 11 per cent this month.

The capital has 15 active COVID outbreaks, which has been stable in June.

On Tuesday, OPH reported 225 more cases over four days and one more death. They are the fourth person with COVID to die this month and the city's 819th such death overall.

Vaccines

As of Monday's weekly update, 92 per cent of Ottawa residents age five and up had at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and 89 per cent had at least two.

Sixty-four per cent of Ottawans age 12 and above had at least three doses and 12 per cent had four. Eligibility is more limited for third and fourth doses than the first two.

Across the region

Wastewater levels are stable in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark (LGL) county sites. They're low and stable in Kingston. Data from other parts of the region is either at least a week old, or not publicly available.

Western Quebec reports about 55 COVID-19 hospitalizations, including those no longer considered an active case. That number was in the 40s for about three weeks.

Eastern Ontario communities outside Ottawa are reporting about 20 COVID hospitalizations, with just one COVID ICU patient in LGL.

That doesn't include Hastings Prince Edward (HPE) Public Health, which has a different counting method. Its hospitalizations are low and stable.

Vaccines

More than 5.5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered to people in the Ottawa-Gatineau region. HPE surpassed 400,000 doses for residents in the past week.

For each of the eastern Ontario health units, there are anywhere from 81 to 92 per cent of eligible residents with at least two vaccine doses, and anywhere from 59 to 71 per cent of adults with at least three.