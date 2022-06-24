Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area for June 24

Visitors to Parliament Hill take in the Centennial Flame in front of the Peace Tower June 17, 2022. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

The latest Ottawa update

Wastewater

The level of coronavirus detected in Ottawa's wastewater is stable.

The most recent data available (the bold red line in the graph below) shows the seven-day average calculated on June 21 is about three times what it was in early March, before the most recent spike.

Researchers measuring and sharing the amount of novel coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater reported new pandemic records for daily readings and the weekly average in April 2022. The most recent data is from June 21. (613covid.ca)

Ottawa Public Health considers these levels to be high.

COVID-19 SNAPSHOT - JUNE 23, 2022<br><br>Our indicators are showing a rise in the levels of COVID in the community. We are entering a new wave, and it remains important to use our layers of protection.<br><br>Please watch this week's video & read the tweets below for more info. (1/5) <a href="https://t.co/q2N0A0N2u8">pic.twitter.com/q2N0A0N2u8</a> —@OttawaHealth

Hospitals

Six Ottawa residents are in local hospitals for treatment of COVID-19, according to Friday's Ottawa Public Health (OPH) update. The five reported Tuesday was the lowest count of 2022.

None of these patients need intensive care.

The hospitalization figures above don't include all patients. For example, they leave out patients admitted for other reasons who then test positive for COVID-19, those admitted for lingering COVID-19 complications, and those transferred from other health units.

When those categories are included, there were 29 patients in its most recent update, which is stable.

Ottawa Public Health has a COVID-19 hospital count that shows all hospital patients who tested positive for COVID, including those admitted for other reasons, and who live in other areas. There were 29 as of June 22. (Ottawa Public Health)

Tests, outbreaks and cases

Testing strategies have changed under the contagious Omicron variant, which means many COVID-19 cases aren't reflected in current counts. Public health only tracks and reports outbreaks that occur in health-care settings.

Ottawa's average positivity rate for all residents is about 11 per cent, which OPH says is moderate. That number has ranged between nine and 11 per cent this month.

The capital has 16 active COVID outbreaks, which has been stable in June.

On Friday, OPH reported 195 more cases over three days and one more death.

Its age breakdown shows that person with COVID who died was in their 30s, just the second COVID death reported in that age range.

Vaccines

As of Monday's weekly update, 92 per cent of Ottawa residents age five and up had at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and 89 per cent had at least two.

Sixty-four per cent of Ottawans age 12 and above had at least three doses and 12 per cent had four. Each rose by one percentage point in the past week. Eligibility is more limited for third and fourth doses than the first two.

Across the region

Wastewater levels have slightly risen in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark (LGL) county sites. They're dropping in Kingston and Casselman and stable in other sites east of Ottawa.

Data from other parts of the region is either at least a week old, or not publicly available.

Western Quebec has about 40 COVID-19 hospitalizations, including those no longer considered an active case.

Eastern Ontario communities outside Ottawa are reporting about 20 COVID hospitalizations, with just one COVID ICU patient in LGL.

That doesn't include Hastings Prince Edward (HPE) Public Health, which has a different counting method. Its hospitalizations are low and stable.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit reports its 232nd COVID-19 death overall, its second of the month.

Vaccines

More than 5.5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered to people in the Ottawa-Gatineau region.

For each of the eastern Ontario health units, there are anywhere from 81 to 92 per cent of eligible residents with at least two vaccine doses, and anywhere from 59 to 71 per cent of adults with at least three.

Ottawa's percentage of adults with at least three doses rises to 68 per cent.