Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area on June 17

Ottawa's hospitalizations and test positivity rate for long-term care residents each drop.

One more COVID-19 death reported in Ottawa.

Hospitalizations in regions outside Ottawa remain stable.

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) said last week it's changing to two COVID-19 updates a week: on Tuesdays and Fridays. CBC Ottawa is moving to the same schedule while still noting other important recent updates.

The latest Ottawa update

Wastewater

The level of coronavirus detected in Ottawa's wastewater is generally stable. It had been very slowly dropping for more than two weeks, then had a very slight increase in the second week of June.

The most recent data available (the bold red line in the graph below) shows the seven-day average calculated on June 14 is nearly double what it was in early March, before the most recent spike.

It's about five-and-a-half times higher than in late autumn before Omicron hit.

Researchers measuring and sharing the amount of novel coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater reported new pandemic records for daily readings and the weekly average in April 2022. The most recent data is from June 16. (613covid.ca)

Hospitals

Seven Ottawa residents are in local hospitals for treatment of COVID-19, according to Friday's OPH update. One patient is in intensive care.

The hospitalization figures above don't include all patients. For example, they leave out patients admitted for other reasons who then test positive for COVID-19, those admitted for lingering COVID-19 complications, and those transferred from other health units.

When those categories are included, there were 26 patients in its most recent update.

Ottawa Public Health has a COVID-19 hospital count that shows all hospital patients who tested positive for COVID, including those admitted for other reasons, and who live in other areas. There were 26 as of June 15. (Ottawa Public Health)

Tests, outbreaks and cases

Testing strategies have changed under the contagious Omicron variant, which means many COVID-19 cases aren't reflected in current counts. Public health only tracks and reports outbreaks that occur in health-care settings.

Ottawa's average positivity rate for those who received PCR tests outside long-term care homes is about nine per cent, which is stable. The average inside those homes drops to about six per cent.

The capital has 17 active COVID outbreaks, which has been stable in June.

On Friday, OPH reported 162 more cases over three days and one more death.

Vaccines

As of Monday's weekly update, 92 per cent of Ottawa residents age five and up had at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and 89 per cent had at least two.

Sixty-three per cent of Ottawans age 12 and above had at least three doses and 11 per cent had four. Eligibility is more limited for third and fourth doses than the first two.

Across the region

Wastewater levels are stable or dropping in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark county and the Kingston area. Data from other parts of the region is either at least a week old, or not publicly available.

Western Quebec has 39 COVID-19 hospitalizations, including those no longer considered an active case. That's stable. None of these patients need intensive care.

Eastern Ontario communities outside Ottawa are reporting about 10 COVID-19 hospitalizations. None are in intensive care.

That doesn't include Hastings Prince Edward (HPE) Public Health, which has a different counting method. Its hospitalizations are low and stable.

Vaccines

More than 5.4 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered to people in the Ottawa-Gatineau region.

Quebec considers about 78 per cent of Outaouais residents to be "adequately vaccinated," which can be a combination of vaccination and recent infection.

For each of the eastern Ontario health units, there are anywhere from 81 to 92 per cent of eligible residents with at least two vaccine doses, and anywhere from 59 to 71 per cent of adults with three doses.