Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area on June 14

People chat on a bench in Major's Hill Park near downtown Ottawa in late spring 2022. Ottawa Public Health still recommends seeing people outside as a precaution when weather allows. (Ian Black/CBC)

Ottawa hospitalizations and long-term care resident test positivity drop.

Its number of active outbreaks and wastewater average stabilize.

COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Akwesasne, Hastings Prince Edward.

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) said last week it's changing to two COVID-19 updates a week: on Tuesdays and Fridays. CBC Ottawa is moving to the same schedule while still noting other important recent updates.

The latest Ottawa update

Wastewater

The level of coronavirus detected in Ottawa's wastewater had been very slowly dropping for about three weeks, with stability over the last four days of data.

The most recent data available (the bold red line in the graph below) shows the seven-day average calculated on June 9 remained slightly higher than what it was in early March, before the most recent spike.

It's about four-and-a-half times higher than in late autumn before Omicron hit.

Researchers measuring and sharing the amount of novel coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater reported new pandemic records for daily readings and the weekly average in April 2022. The most recent data is from June 9. (613covid.ca)

Hospitals

Seven Ottawa residents are in local hospitals for treatment of COVID-19, according to Tuesday's OPH update. That number generally ranged between 10 and 20 for nearly a month.

One patient is in intensive care.

The hospitalization figures above don't include all patients. For example, they leave out patients admitted for other reasons who then test positive for COVID-19, those admitted for lingering COVID-19 complications, and those transferred from other health units.

When those categories are included, there were 36 patients in its most recent update. That number has been dropping, though this represents a rise from the 26 patients reported in the previous update last Wednesday.

Ottawa Public Health has a COVID-19 hospital count that shows all hospital patients who tested positive for COVID, including those admitted for other reasons, and who live in other areas. There were 36 as of June 12. (Ottawa Public Health)

Tests, outbreaks and cases

Testing strategies have changed under the contagious Omicron variant, which means many COVID-19 cases aren't reflected in current counts. Public health only tracks and reports outbreaks that occur in health-care settings.

Ottawa's average positivity rate for those who received PCR tests outside long-term care homes is about nine per cent, which is stable. The average inside those homes drops to about seven per cent.

The capital has 18 active COVID outbreaks, which has been stable in June.

On Tuesday, OPH reported 150 more cases over four days and no more deaths.

The rolling weekly incidence rate of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases, expressed per 100,000 residents, sits around 30.

Vaccines

As of Monday's weekly update, 92 per cent of Ottawa residents age five and up had at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and 89 per cent had at least two.

Sixty-three per cent of Ottawans age 12 and above had at least three doses and 11 per cent had four. Eligibility is more limited for third and fourth doses than the first two.

Across the region

Wastewater levels are stable or dropping in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark county and sites east of Ottawa. These averages are very slowly rising in Kingston this month — still far from the levels seen earlier in the spring.

Data from other parts of the region is either at least a week old, or not publicly available.

Western Quebec has about 45 COVID-19 hospitalizations, including those no longer considered an active case. That's stable. None of these patients need intensive care.

Eastern Ontario communities outside Ottawa are reporting about 10 COVID-19 hospitalizations, including two in intensive care.

That doesn't include Hastings Prince Edward (HPE) Public Health, which has a different counting method. Its hospital count is low and stable and it reported its 62nd COVID death Tuesday.

The Mohawk Council of Akwesasne reported two more COVID-related deaths Monday for a total of 14 in that northern part of the community.

Vaccines

More than 5.4 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered to people in the Ottawa-Gatineau region.

Quebec considers about 78 per cent of Outaouais residents to be "adequately vaccinated," which can be a combination of vaccination and recent infection.

For each of the eastern Ontario health units, there are anywhere from 81 to 92 per cent of eligible residents with at least two vaccine doses, and anywhere from 59 to 71 per cent of adults with three doses.