Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area for July 5

Recent developments:

COVID-19 levels in Ottawa's wastewater is now trending down.

The number of COVID-19 outbreaks remains stable.

Six more Ottawa residents who had COVID have died.

The latest Ottawa update

Wastewater

COVID-19 levels in Ottawa's wastewater increased throughout the month of June, when Ottawa Public Health (OPH) declared the city was entering a new wave of the pandemic.

In the latest update Tuesday, wastewater data shows a downward tick since June 30, and has been stable for about a week now.

In an update on July 5, Ottawa COVID-19 wastewater surveillance reported a downward trend since June 30, and has been relatively stable for the past week. (613Covid)

Hospitals

Seventeen Ottawa residents with COVID-19 are in local hospitals, according to OPH's latest update. Two of those patients are in intensive care.

The hospitalization figures above don't include all patients. For example, they leave out patients admitted for other reasons who then test positive for COVID-19, those admitted for lingering COVID-19 complications, and those transferred from other health units.

Including those categories, 62 COVID-19 patients are in hospital, up significantly from OPH's recent updates.

A total of 62 patients with COVID-19 were in hospital as of July 3, according to the latest figures from Ottawa Public Health. (Ottawa Public Health)

Tests, outbreaks and cases

Testing strategies have changed under the contagious Omicron variant, meaning many COVID-19 cases aren't reflected in current counts. Public health officials now only track and report outbreaks in health-care settings.

Ottawa's average test positivity rate for all residents has risen to about 16 per cent.

There are currently 14 active COVID outbreaks in Ottawa, another number that remained relatively stable during June.

OPH reported 493 more cases and six more deaths between June 27 and July 3, bringing Ottawa's death toll to 825 since the start of the pandemic.

Vaccines

As of the most recent weekly update, 93 per cent of Ottawa residents age five and up had at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, and 89 per cent had at least two.

Sixty-four per cent of Ottawans age 12 and over had at least three doses, and 13 per cent had four. Eligibility is more limited for third and fourth doses than for the first two.

More than 2.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Ottawa.

Across the region

Wastewater levels are stable in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark County, and in Kingston, Ont.

Data from other parts of the region are either at least a week old or unavailable.

Western Quebec is reporting 56 COVID-19 hospitalizations, a slight decrease since the last update.

Eastern Ontario communities outside Ottawa are reporting a total of 23 COVID hospitalizations including seven patients in intensive care.

That doesn't include Hastings Prince Edward (HPE) Public Health, which has a different counting method. Hospitalizations there remain stable.

To date, more than 900,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the Outaouais.

All in a Day 8:59 Is it time for the fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Ontario? Epidemiologist Raywat Deonandan joins us to talk about what the risks are if more people don't get the shot before the fall.

Across eastern Ontario, between 81 and 92 per cent of eligible residents have received at least two vaccine doses, and between 59 and 71 per cent have had at least three.