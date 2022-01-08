Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa's COVID-19 hospitalizations rise, but one fewer patient in intensive care.

Another three COVID-19 deaths in Ottawa reported Sunday.

Today's Ottawa update

There are currently 60 Ottawa residents in local hospitals for treatment of active COVID-19, according to Ottawa Public Health (OPH).

That's nine more than on Saturday. This number has been rising for about two weeks.

Six people with COVID-19 are in an ICU, a figure that's been more stable. That's one fewer than on Saturday.

These hospital numbers do not include people who came to the hospital for other reasons and then test positive for COVID-19. They also don't cover people with lingering COVID-19 problems, or patients transferred from other health units.

Hospitals are challenged by rising case numbers because staffing shortages lower their capacity.

Dr. Gerald Evans, an infectious disease specialist at Queen's University, says hospitals may count every patient in the institution who tests positive for the illness regardless of their place of residence, while public health units only include their own residents.

The levels of coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater, which don't rely on testing, have been rising for nearly a month.

Researchers measuring the levels of novel coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater find them to be similar to levels seen in the third wave of the pandemic in April 2021. (613covid.ca)

The case count has surged to record levels in many places this winter — and as the Omicron variant's spread overwhelms and limits testing, the actual number of cases in Ottawa could be three to 10 times higher, Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches said Tuesday.

Of the people who are getting tested, 41.36 per cent are positive as of the latest update on Thursday. That number has been generally rising since the end of November.

On Sunday, OPH confirmed 563 more COVID-19 cases and reported three COVID-19 deaths.

The rolling seven-day average of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents is 488.1, despite limited testing capacity.

Vaccines

896,747: The number of Ottawa residents born in 2016 or earlier with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, about 1,150 more than the last update on Wednesday. That's 90 per cent of the eligible population.

826,007: The number of Ottawa residents born in 2016 or earlier with at least two doses, about 1,400 more than Wednesday and 83 per cent of the eligible population.

379,254: The number of Ottawa residents with a third dose, more than 31,000 since Wednesday. That's 38 per cent of residents age five and up — though eligibility is extremely limited for children under 18.

49,250: The number of children in Ottawa age five and up who have received their first dose of the pediatric COVID-19 vaccine, 63 per cent of that age group. About 4,000 have two doses.

Across the region

The wider region, western Quebec included, is reporting 209 COVID-19 hospitalizations and 31 ICU patients as of Sunday.

Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington District Health reported 60 more cases Sunday, one more hospitalization and two more patients in an ICU.

Hastings Prince Edward reported one more COVID-19 patient in local hospitals on Friday, for a total of 20. That includes four in intensive care.

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark counties reported two more COVID-19 deaths and 17 local COVID hospitalizations on Friday, four more than on Thursday. Four of them are in intensive care.