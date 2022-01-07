Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Madeline Schizas skates during a practice session for the Canadian Tire National Figure Skating Championships in Ottawa on Thursday. Skate Canada decided not to allow fans at TD Place after Ontario changed pandemic rules in late December. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)

Ottawa COVID hospitalizations and wastewater rise.

Seven recent local COVID-19 deaths are being reported.

Today's Ottawa update

There are currently 43 Ottawa residents in local hospitals for treatment of active COVID-19, according to Ottawa Public Health (OPH), eight more than on Thursday. This number has been rising for about two weeks.

Five people with COVID-19 are in an ICU, a figure that's been more stable. Those patients range in age from their 40s to 80s.

These hospital numbers do not include people who came to the hospital for other reasons who then test positive for COVID-19, people with lingering COVID-19 problems, or patient transfers from other health units.

Hospitals are also challenged by rising numbers because staffing shortages in hospitals lower their capacity.

Why hospital numbers and public health numbers often don’t match when it comes to COVID-19 patients Duration 0:54 Dr. Gerald Evans, an infectious disease specialist at Queen’s University, says hospitals may count every patient in the institution who tests positive for the illness regardless of their place of residence, while public health units only include their own residents. 0:54

Levels of coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater, which don't rely on testing, have been rising for nearly a month.

Researchers measuring the levels of novel coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater find them to be similar to levels seen in the third wave of the pandemic in April 2021. (613covid.ca)

The case count has surged to record levels in many places this winter — and as the Omicron variant's spread overwhelms and limits testing, the actual number of cases in Ottawa could be three to 10 times higher, Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches said Tuesday.

Of the people who are getting tested, a record 37.7 per cent are positive. That number has been generally rising since the end of November.

On Friday, OPH reported 720 more confirmed COVID-19 cases. It reported five more recent COVID-19 deaths, all people older than age 70, while the province says deaths reported today took place over a span of 10 days as it caught up on its record-keeping.

The rolling seven-day average of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents is above 600 despite those testing limits.

Vaccines

896,747: The number of Ottawa residents born in 2016 or earlier with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, about 1,150 more than the last update on Wednesday. That's 90 per cent of the eligible population.

826,700: The number of Ottawa residents born in 2016 or earlier with at least two doses, about 1,400 more than Wednesday and 83 per cent of the eligible population.

379,254: The number of Ottawa residents with a third dose, more than 31,000 since Wednesday. That's 38 per cent of residents age five and up — though eligibility is extremely limited for children under 18.

49,250: The number of children in Ottawa age five and up who have received their first dose of the pediatric COVID-19 vaccine, 63 per cent of that age group. About 4,000 have two doses.

Across the region

The wider region, western Quebec included, reports 175 COVID-19 hospitalizations and 30 ICU patients as of noon ET.

The 133 in hospital in eastern Ontario represents about five per cent of the province's record-breaking count Friday.

Hastings Prince Edward reported one more COVID-19 patient in local hospitals, for a total of 20. That includes four in intensive care.

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark counties report two more COVID-19 deaths and 17 local COVID hospitalizations, four more than on Thursday. Four of them are in intensive care.