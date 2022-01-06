Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa COVID hospitalizations and wastewater each rise.

A woman in her 20s with COVID dies in Ottawa.

City reports its largest retirement home outbreak on record.

Two more people with COVID-19 die in Hastings Prince Edward.

Today's Ottawa update

There are currently 35 Ottawa residents in local hospitals for treatment of active COVID-19, according to Ottawa Public Health (OPH), three more than in Wednesday's update

Three people with COVID-19 are in an ICU, one fewer than the last update. Those patients range in age from their 40s to 80s.

These hospital numbers do not include people who came to the hospital for other reasons who then test positive for COVID-19 or patient transfers from other health units.

Levels of coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater, which don't rely on testing, rose again as of Tuesday after a few days of stability.

Researchers measuring the levels of novel coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater found them rising again as of Jan. 4, 2021 after a few days of stability. (613covid.ca)

The case count has surged to record levels in many places this winter — and as the Omicron variant's spread overwhelms and limits testing, the actual number of cases in Ottawa could be three to 10 times higher, Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches said Tuesday.

On Thursday, OPH reports 1,231 more confirmed COVID-19 cases and the death of a woman in her 20s who had COVID.

Of the people who are getting tested, more than 35 per cent are positive. That number has been generally rising since the end of November.

The rolling seven-day average of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents is above 650 despite those testing limits.

OPH reports an outbreak of 97 cases almost evenly split between residents and staff at the Governor's Walk retirement home. This is the city's largest retirement home outbreak during the pandemic. Retirement homes are one place where PCR tests are still being used.

Ninety per cent of Ottawa's eligible population has at least one vaccine dose, 83 per cent have at least two, and 35 per cent have three — though third dose eligibility is extremely limited for children under 18. OPH's next vaccine update comes on Friday.

Across the region

The wider region has 153 COVID-19 hospitalizations and 26 ICU patients as of noon ET. There are more than 24,000 known active cases even with testing limits.

Hastings Prince Edward reported three more COVID-19 patients in local hospitals, for a total of 19. That includes three in intensive care. Two more residents with COVID-19 in that region have died.

The Kingston area has 18 COVID hospitalizations and nine ICU patients. Its wastewater levels were high as of its last update Dec. 30.

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark counties report 13 local COVID hospitalizations, four of them in intensive care. Those are each one fewer than Wednesday.