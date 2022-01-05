Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa COVID hospitalizations rise to levels last seen in June.

More than 16,000 third vaccine doses were given to Ottawans Tuesday.

The Outaouais records its most COVID-19 hospitalizations since May.

Renfrew County reports its fourth COVID-19 death in a week.

Today's Ottawa update

There are currently 32 Ottawa residents in local hospitals for COVID-19 treatment, according to Ottawa Public Health (OPH), six more than in Tuesday's update and the most since early June 2021.

Four people with COVID-19 remain in an ICU. Those patients range in age from their 30s to 80s.

Those numbers do not include people who came to the hospital for other reasons who then test positive for COVID-19.

The case count has surged to record levels in many places this winter — and as the Omicron variant's spread overwhelms and limits testing, the actual number of cases in Ottawa could be three to 10 times higher, said Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches Tuesday.

On Wednesday, OPH is reporting 515 more confirmed COVID-19 cases and no more deaths.

Of the people who are getting tested, more than 35 per cent are positive. That number has been generally rising since the end of November.

The rolling seven-day average of new confirmed COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents is above 600 despite those testing limits.

Vaccines

895,588: The number of Ottawa residents born in 2016 or earlier with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. That's 90 per cent of the eligible population.

824,575: The number of Ottawa residents born in 2016 or earlier with at least two doses, 83 per cent of the eligible population.

347,671: The number of Ottawa residents with a third dose. That's 35 per cent of residents age five and up — though eligibility is very limited for children under 18.

48,852: The number of children in Ottawa age five and up who have received their first dose of the pediatric COVID-19 vaccine, 62 per cent of that age group. About 3,300 have two doses.

Across the region

The wider region has more than 150 COVID-19 hospitalizations as of 2 p.m. ET and more than 23,000 known active cases even with testing limits.

Quebec reports 45 COVID-19 patients in hospital, many more than the 30 on Tuesday and back to levels last seen in May.

Renfrew County reported its fourth COVID-19 death over the past week after reporting just 11 throughout the rest of the pandemic.

The Kingston area has 18 COVID hospitalizations and 10 ICU patients. Those numbers have been stable for more than a week after coming down from local record levels. Its wastewater levels were high as of its last update Dec. 30.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit is up to 17 hospitalizations and three ICU patients.

Hastings Prince Edward reported fewer COVID-19 patients in local hospitals, 16, including three in intensive care, similar to where they were one week ago.

The 14 COVID-19 hospitalizations and five ICU patients in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark counties are the most in CBC's records, which go back to the summer of 2020.