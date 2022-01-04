Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Clinic volunteers walk with coolers of syringes during a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic at St. Lawrence College in Kingston, Ont., on Sunday. (Lars Hagberg/The Canadian Press)

Hospitalizations and wastewater levels are rising in Ottawa.

Another person with COVID-19 has died in the capital.

One-third of eligible Ottawa residents have a third vaccine dose.

Health officials in the Outaouais are trying to find more COVID beds.

Today's Ottawa update

There are currently 26 Ottawa residents in local hospitals for COVID-19 treatment, two more than Monday and more than double the 11 one week ago.

Four people with COVID-19 remain in an ICU versus just one resident a week ago. Patients range in age from their 30s to 80s.

Researchers measuring levels of the novel coronavirus in the capital's wastewater, which has become the most reliable way to track spread because it doesn't rely on testing, have seen a rise for about three weeks.

Ottawa's coronavirus wastewater signal was second only to the April 2021 peak as of its last update Dec. 30, 2021. This data does not include the first wave. (613covid.ca)

The case count has surged to record levels in many places this winter — and the actual number of cases is much higher here and elsewhere as the Omicron variant's spread overwhelms and limits testing.

On Tuesday, Ottawa Public Health (OPH) is reporting 446 more confirmed COVID-19 cases and the death of a woman in her 80s who had COVID-19.

The rolling seven-day average of new confirmed COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents is above 600 despite those testing limits.

Vaccines

894,985: The number of Ottawa residents born in 2016 or earlier with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. That's 90 per cent of the eligible population and about 2,000 more than reported in the previous update Dec. 31.

823,813: The number of Ottawa residents born in 2016 or earlier with at least two doses, 2,300 more than the previous update and 83 per cent of the eligible population.

331,200: The number of Ottawa residents with a third dose, with more than 35,000 doses given since the last update. That's 33 per cent of residents age five and up — though eligibility is very limited for children under 18.

48,677: The number of children in Ottawa age five and up who have received their first dose of the pediatric COVID-19 vaccine, about 750 more than the previous update. It represents 62 per cent of that age group. About 2,900 have two doses.

Across the region

The wider region has 121 COVID-19 hospitalizations as of noon ET and more than 23,000 known active cases even with testing limits.

Quebec reports 30 COVID-19 patients in hospital, fewer than Monday. Health authority CISSSO said Monday it has essentially reached its current COVID-19 hospital capacity and is working to free up more beds.

The 14 COVID-19 hospitalizations and five ICU patients in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark counties are the most in CBC's records, which go back to the summer of 2020.

Hastings Prince Edward's 18 COVID-19 patients in local hospitals are the most since late April 2021. Five of them remain in intensive care. That health unit added 542 cases to its count in its first update since Friday.