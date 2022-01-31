Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa COVID-19 hospitalizations, wastewater continue their slow decline.

Ninety-two per cent of eligible Ottawa residents have at least one vaccine dose.

Five COVID-19 deaths have been reported across eastern Ontario.

Hospitals

There are now 89 Ottawa residents in local hospitals being treated for COVID-19, according to Monday's update from Ottawa Public Health (OPH). This number rose for most of the month, but has recently dropped.

Fifteen of those patients are in an ICU, which is stable.

These hospital numbers can lag as information from hospitals is processed and reported. Using this information, Ottawa actually had 134 patients in hospital with COVID on Jan. 16, which set a new hospitalization record.

They do not include people who came to the hospital for other reasons and then test positive for COVID-19. They also don't cover people with lingering COVID problems, or patients transferred from other health units.

OPH's most recent breakdown of all COVID patients was updated Saturday.

Hospitals are also challenged on a different level by rising spread because staffing shortages lower their capacity. Additionally, there are 35 hospital outbreaks reported by OPH, down two from Sunday.

Other numbers to watch

The average level of coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater, which doesn't rely on COVID-19 testing, reached its highest point on record earlier in January and is now declining.

Researchers measuring the levels of novel coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater have found them dropping for the most recent six days of data. The last day of data here is Jan. 26. (613covid.ca)

The case count surged to record levels in many places this winter — and as the Omicron variant's spread overwhelms and limits testing, the actual number of cases in Ottawa is many times higher and some familiar numbers are affected.

On Monday, OPH reported 163 more COVID-19 cases and two more deaths.

The test positivity rate for those who received PCR tests outside long-term care homes is around 17 per cent. The average in those homes is about 12 per cent.

The rolling seven-day average of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents is around 170. Limited testing capacity makes that metric less reliable.

Vaccines

907,573: The number of Ottawa residents age five and up with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, about 800 more than on Friday. That's 92 per cent of the eligible population.

850,918: The number of Ottawa residents age five and up with a second dose, about 4,200 more than Friday. Eighty-six per cent of the eligible population now has at least two doses.

512,358: The number of Ottawans age 18 and up with a third dose, about 5,900 more than Friday. That covers 61 per cent of those residents. Eligibility is extremely limited for children under 18 and about 1,000 have had their third.

52,932: The number of children in Ottawa age five to 11 who have received their first dose of the pediatric COVID-19 vaccine, 68 per cent of that age group. About 21,700, or 28 per cent, have two doses.

Across the region

Outside of Ottawa, the wider region has more than 170 COVID-19 hospitalizations, with 30 of them needing intensive care. Those numbers have been stable and don't include Hastings Prince Edward (HPE) Public Health, which has instituted a different way of reporting.

HPE's hospitalizations were stable in its Monday update. It reported one more COVID-19 death and removed four from its count after further investigation.

COVID-19 deaths were also reported in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark counties and by Renfrew County.