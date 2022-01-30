Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

The city's COVID-19 hospitalization count has dropped since Saturday.

OPH is reporting one more death.

Sixty per cent of Ottawa adults have now had a third vaccine dose.

Hospitals

There are now 90 Ottawa residents in local hospitals being treated for COVID-19, according to Sunday's update from Ottawa Public Health (OPH).

This number has been generally rising for most of the month, but has dropped since Saturday's update.

Fifteen of those patients are in an ICU, down one since Saturday.

These hospital numbers can lag as information from hospitals is processed and reported.

They do not include people who came to the hospital for other reasons and then test positive for COVID-19. They also don't cover people with lingering COVID problems, or patients transferred from other health units.

Hospitals are also challenged on a different level by rising spread because staffing shortages lower their capacity. Additionally, there are 37 hospital outbreaks reported by OPH, which is stable.

Other numbers to watch

The average level of coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater, which doesn't rely on COVID-19 testing, reached its highest point on record earlier in January and is now declining.

Officials now say the Omicron wave seems to have plateaued.

The case count surged to record levels in many places this winter — and as the Omicron variant's spread overwhelms and limits testing, the actual number of cases in Ottawa is many times higher and some familiar numbers are affected.

On Sunday, OPH reported 225 more COVID-19 cases and one more deaths than on Saturday.

The test positivity rate for those who received PCR tests outside long-term care homes continues to sit in the range of 18 per cent. The average in those homes is similar.

The rolling seven-day average of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents is around 188. Limited testing capacity makes that metric less reliable.

Vaccines

907,573: The number of Ottawa residents age five and up with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. That's 91 per cent of the eligible population.

854,952: The number of Ottawa residents age five and up with a second dose. Eighty-five per cent of the eligible population now has at least two doses.

506,464: The number of Ottawans age 18 and up with a third dose. That covers 60 per cent of those residents. Eligibility is extremely limited for children under 18 and 950 have had their third.

52,621: The number of children in Ottawa age five to 11 who have received their first dose of the pediatric COVID-19 vaccine, 67 per cent of that age group. About 18,200, or 23 per cent, have two doses.

Across the region

Outside of Ottawa, the wider region has more than 170 COVID-19 hospitalizations, with close to 30 of them needing intensive care. Those numbers have been stable and don't include Hastings Prince Edward (HPE) Public Health, which has instituted a different way of reporting.