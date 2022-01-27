Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa Public Health's COVID-19 hospital count rises.

Levels of COVID in Ottawa's wastewater decline.

Three more Ottawa residents with COVID-19 have died.

Hospitals

There are now 111 Ottawa residents in local hospitals for treatment of active COVID-19, according to Thursday's update from Ottawa Public Health (OPH). This number has been rising for most of the month.

Seventeen of those patients remain in an ICU.

These hospital numbers can lag as information from hospitals is processed and reported. Using this information, Ottawa set a new hospitalization record with a peak of 140 patients on Jan. 19

They also do not include people who came to the hospital for other reasons and then test positive for COVID-19. They also don't cover people with lingering COVID problems, or patients transferred from other health units.

This OPH graphic breaks down the number of patients in local hospitals by category, as of Monday.

Ottawa Public Health has a new COVID-19 hospital count that widens its scope to show all hospital patients who tested positive for COVID, including those admitted for other reasons. (Ottawa Public Health)

Hospitals are also challenged on a different level by rising spread because staffing shortages lower their capacity. There are also 38 hospital outbreaks reported by OPH, which is stable.

Other numbers to watch

The average level of coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater, which doesn't rely on COVID-19 testing, reached its highest point on record earlier in January and is now declining.

Officials now say the Omicron wave seems to have plateaued.

Researchers measuring the levels of novel coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater have found them declining for the most recent five days of data. The last day of data here is Jan. 25. (613covid.ca)

The case count surged to record levels in many places this winter — and as the Omicron variant's spread overwhelms and limits testing, the actual number of cases in Ottawa is many times higher and some familiar numbers are affected.

On Thursday, OPH reported 441 more COVID-19 cases and three more deaths of people ranging from their 70s to 90s, some of which may have happened earlier this month.

The city has reported 55 COVID deaths this month, nearing the 60 reported in May 2021 — the most in a month since COVID vaccines were approved.

The rolling seven-day average of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents is around 230. Limited testing capacity makes that metric less reliable.

The test positivity rate for those who received PCR tests outside long-term care homes continues to sit in the range of 20 per cent. There were 8,400 residents tested in the latest one-week period.

Ninety-one per cent of eligible Ottawa residents have had at least one vaccine dose, 85 per cent have had two, and 59 per cent of adults have had at least three.

Both of these numbers will next be updated on Friday.

Across the region

Outside of Ottawa, the wider region has about 170 COVID-19 hospitalizations, with about 30 of them needing intensive care. Those numbers have been stable and don't include Hastings Prince Edward (HPE) Public Health, which has instituted a different way of reporting.

Renfrew County's weekly hospitalization update has 20 COVID-19 patients, not far from the 22 reported last week, and two patients in intensive care.

Three of eastern Ontario's six health units have had more COVID deaths in January 2022 than any other month of the pandemic.