Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa Public Health's COVID-19 hospital count is rising.

It now shares more data about its COVID hospital patients.

The city has five more COVID deaths.

Hospitals

There are now 103 Ottawa residents in local hospitals for treatment of active COVID-19, according to Tuesday's update from Ottawa Public Health (OPH), 11 more than Monday. Seventeen of those patients are in an ICU.

Both numbers have been rising.

These hospital numbers do not include people who came to the hospital for other reasons and then test positive for COVID-19. They also don't cover people with lingering COVID-19 problems, or patients transferred from other health units.

In Tuesday's daily update, OPH shared more of this information about COVID-19 in area hospitals: as of Sunday, there were 169 hospital patients who tested positive for COVID-19.

Eighty-four of them were admitted because of COVID, a number the health unit has shared throughout the pandemic, and 85 others had COVID while in the hospital for other reasons.

Twenty of the 25 intensive care patients with COVID were admitted to hospital because of COVID symptoms.

Ottawa Public Health has a new COVID-19 hospital count that widens its scope to show how many hospital patients are being treated for illnesses, while also testing positive for COVID. (Ottawa Public Health)

Hospitals are challenged on a different level by rising spread because staffing shortages lower their capacity. There are also 39 hospital outbreaks reported by OPH, one more than on Monday.

Other numbers to watch

The average level of coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater, which doesn't rely on COVID-19 testing, reached its highest point on record earlier in January and has stabilized at a very high level.

Researchers measuring the levels of novel coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater found them stable over the most recent week of data. The last day of data here is Jan. 20. (613covid.ca)

The case count surged to record levels in many places this winter — and as the Omicron variant's spread overwhelms and limits testing, the actual number of cases in Ottawa is many times higher.

On Monday, its Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches became the latest official to say the Omicron wave seems to have plateaued.

On Tuesday, OPH reported 323 more COVID-19 cases and the deaths of five people who had COVID, ranging in age from their 50s to their 80s. There have been 50 of these deaths reported in the last three weeks.

The rolling seven-day average of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents is around 220, but limited testing capacity makes that metric less reliable.

Ottawa's test positivity average for people outside long-term care homes has been stable around 20 per cent.

Ninety-one per cent of the city's eligible population has at least one vaccine dose, 84 per cent have at least two and 59 per cent of eligible adults have at least three.

Both of these numbers will be next updated on Wednesday.

Across the region

The Cornwall Community Hospital said Tuesday it's treating 43 COVID patients — mostly unvaccinated or immunocompromised people — and has 40 staff who can't work because they have COVID.

Outside of Ottawa, the wider region has about 180 COVID-19 hospitalizations, with 26 of them needing intensive care. Those numbers have been relatively stable and don't include Hastings Prince Edward Public Health, which has instituted a different way of reporting.