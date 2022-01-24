Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa's COVID-19 hospitalizations and wastewater levels remain stable.

Six new deaths reported Monday.

Today's Ottawa update

There are now 92 Ottawa residents in local hospitals for treatment of active COVID-19, according to Monday's update from Ottawa Public Health (OPH), one less than on Sunday. Thirteen of those patients are in an ICU.

Both numbers are high but roughly stable.

These hospital numbers do not include people who came to the hospital for other reasons and then test positive for COVID-19. They also don't cover people with lingering COVID-19 problems, or patients transferred from other health units.

Hospitals are challenged on a different level by rising spread because staffing shortages lower their capacity. There are also 38 hospital outbreaks reported by OPH, which is stable.

The average level of coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater, which doesn't rely on COVID-19 testing, reached its highest point on record earlier in January and has stabilized at a very high level.

Researchers measuring the levels of novel coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater found them stable over the most recent week of data. The last day of data here is Jan. 20. (613covid.ca)

The case count has surged to record levels in many places this winter — and as the Omicron variant's spread overwhelms and limits testing, the actual number of cases in Ottawa is many times higher.

On Monday, OPH reported 329 more COVID-19 cases and the deaths of six people: one person in their 50s, someone in their 70s, three in their 80s and another in their 90s.

The rolling seven-day average of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents is around 238, but limited testing capacity makes that metric less reliable.

Vaccines

905,912: The number of Ottawa residents age five and up with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, 1,179 more than the previous update. That's 91 per cent of the eligible population.

841,234: The number of Ottawa residents age five and up with a second dose, 2,944 more than the previous update. Eighty-four per cent of the eligible population now has at least two doses.

496,162: The number of Ottawans age 18 and up with a third dose, 8,603 more than the last update. That covers 59 per cent of those residents. Eligibility is extremely limited for children under 18 and 930 have had their third.

52,224: The number of children in Ottawa age five to 11 who have received their first dose of the pediatric COVID-19 vaccine, 67 per cent of that age group. About 14,400, or 18 per cent, have two doses.

Across the region

Outside of Ottawa, the wider region has about 180 COVID-19 hospitalizations, with 29 of them needing intensive care. Those numbers have been relatively stable and don't include Hastings Prince Edward Public Health, which has instituted a different way of reporting.

Two more deaths were reported in Renfrew County.