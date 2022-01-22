Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

People walk through the ByWard Market on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, during the global pandemic. (Vincent Yergeau/Radio-Canada)

Ottawa's COVID-19 hospitalizations and wastewater levels are stable.

Today's Ottawa update

There are 87 Ottawa residents in local hospitals for treatment of active COVID-19, according to Saturday's update from Ottawa Public Health (OPH), with 11 of those patients in an ICU.

Both numbers are high but stable.

These hospital numbers do not include people who came to the hospital for other reasons and then test positive for COVID-19. They also don't cover people with lingering COVID-19 problems, or patients transferred from other health units.

Hospitals are challenged on a different level by rising spread because staffing shortages lower their capacity. There are also 36 hospital outbreaks reported by OPH, which is stable.

The average level of coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater, which doesn't rely on COVID-19 testing, reached its highest point on record last week and has stabilized at a very high level.

The case count has surged to record levels in many places this winter — and as the Omicron variant's spread overwhelms and limits testing, the actual number of cases in Ottawa is many times higher.

On Saturday, OPH reported 443 more COVID-19 cases and the deaths of four people, all age 70 and older, who had COVID.

The rolling seven-day average of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents is around 247, but limited testing capacity makes that metric less reliable.

Vaccines

904,733: The number of Ottawa residents age five and up with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. That's 91 per cent of the eligible population.

838,290: The number of Ottawa residents age five and up with a second dose. Eighty-four per cent of the eligible population now has at least two doses.

487,559: The number of Ottawans age 18 and up with a third dose. That covers 58 per cent of those residents. Eligibility is extremely limited for children under 18 and 900 have had their third.

51,871: The number of children in Ottawa age five to 11 who have received their first dose of the pediatric COVID-19 vaccine, 66 per cent of that age group. About 12,300, or 16 per cent, have two doses.

Across the region

The wider region has about 289 COVID-19 hospitalizations, with 36 of them needing intensive care. Those numbers have been relatively stable and don't include Hastings Prince Edward (HPE) Public Health, which has instituted a different way of reporting.