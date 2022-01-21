Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Vapour rises across Ottawa's skyline on Friday when the region once again faced an extreme cold warning. (Jacques Corriveau/Radio-Canada)

Ottawa's COVID hospitalizations and wastewater are stable.

11 recent COVID deaths have been reported in eastern Ontario.

Today's Ottawa update

There are 82 Ottawa residents in local hospitals for treatment of active COVID-19, according to Friday's update from Ottawa Public Health (OPH), with 10 of those patients in an ICU.

Both numbers are high, but stable.

These hospital numbers do not include people who came to the hospital for other reasons and then test positive for COVID-19. They also don't cover people with lingering COVID-19 problems, or patients transferred from other health units.

For example, the three Ottawa hospitals that don't fall under The Ottawa Hospital's umbrella reported 125 COVID patients as of Thursday.

Hospitals are challenged on a different level by rising spread because staffing shortages lower their capacity. There are also 34 hospital outbreaks reported by OPH, which is stable.

The average level of coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater, which doesn't rely on COVID-19 testing, reached its highest point on record last week and has stabilized at a very high level.

Researchers measuring the levels of novel coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater found them stable over the most recent week of data. The last day of data here is Jan. 19. (613covid.ca)

The case count has surged to record levels in many places this winter — and as the Omicron variant's spread overwhelms and limits testing, the actual number of cases in Ottawa is many times higher.

On Friday, OPH reported 429 more COVID-19 cases and the deaths of five people, all age 70 and older, who had COVID.

Of the approximately 9,000 COVID-19 tests conducted outside long-term care homes from Jan. 14 to 20, 20 per cent were positive.

The rolling seven-day average of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents is around 240, but limited testing capacity makes that metric less reliable.

Vaccines

904,733: The number of Ottawa residents age five and up with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, about 1,000 more than the last update on Wednesday. That's 91 per cent of the eligible population.

838,290: The number of Ottawa residents age five and up with a second dose, about 1,300 more than Wednesday. Eighty-four per cent of the eligible population now has at least two doses.

487,559: The number of Ottawans age 18 and up with a third dose, about 7,500 since Wednesday. That covers 58 per cent of those residents. Eligibility is extremely limited for children under 18 and 900 have had their third.

51,871: The number of children in Ottawa age five to 11 who have received their first dose of the pediatric COVID-19 vaccine, 66 per cent of that age group. About 12,300, or 16 per cent, have two doses.

Across the region

The wider region has about 310 COVID-19 hospitalizations, with 36 of them needing intensive care. Those numbers have been relatively stable and don't include Hastings Prince Edward (HPE) Public Health, which has instituted a different way of reporting.

HPE reported 33 COVID hospital patients Friday, six of them in an ICU. Each of those counts are down slightly from the last update Wednesday.

That health unit and the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark (LGL) District Health Unit each reported three more COVID deaths Friday, which was the first report for each unit since Wednesday. LGL's hospitalizations are high, but stable.

Renfrew County's weekly COVID hospitalization update had a local record of 22 patients, up from 14 the previous week.

Wastewater coronavirus levels are stable in the City of Kingston as of the last update Jan. 20.