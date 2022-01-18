Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa's COVID-19 hospital count rises.

Two more western Quebec residents with COVID-19 have died.

Cornwall's hospital says it has its most COVID-19 patients ever.

Today's Ottawa update

There are 72 Ottawa residents in local hospitals for treatment of active COVID-19, according to Tuesday's update from Ottawa Public Health (OPH), seven more than in Monday's report.

Previously, nine consecutive daily reports had hospital counts in the 50s and 60s and OPH hasn't reported more than 70 since mid-May 2021.

Eight patients remain in an ICU, a count that has remained relatively stable.

These hospital numbers do not include people who came to the hospital for other reasons and then test positive for COVID-19. They also don't cover people with lingering COVID-19 problems, or patients transferred from other health units.

Hospitals are challenged by rising spread because staffing shortages lower their capacity. There are also 36 hospital outbreaks reported by OPH, two more than on Monday.

The average level of coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater, which doesn't rely on COVID-19 testing, reached its highest point on record last week and was dropping as of its last update.

Researchers measuring the levels of novel coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater found them dropping last week. The last day of data here is Jan. 13. (613covid.ca)

The case count has surged to record levels in many places this winter — and as the Omicron variant's spread overwhelms and limits testing, the actual number of cases in Ottawa is many times higher.

On Tuesday, OPH reported 335 more COVID-19 cases and no more COVID deaths.

The rolling seven-day average of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents is around 290, but limited testing capacity makes that metric less reliable.

Of the approximately 11,000 COVID-19 tests conducted outside long-term care homes from Jan. 10 to 16, about 22 per cent were positive. The next testing update comes on Wednesday.

Ninety-one percent of Ottawans age five and up have at least one COVID vaccine, 84 per cent have at least two and 48 per cent have at least three. OPH's next vaccine update is also Wednesday.

Across the region

The Outaouais has again run out of beds for its COVID-19 patients, reaching what's known as Level 4 in Quebec. The province reported 130 COVID-19 hospital patients there Tuesday, by far the most of any local health authority.

The health unit has six ICU patients and reported two more COVID-19 deaths.

In Ontario, the Cornwall Community Hospital said in a news release Tuesday it was caring for 45 patients with COVID-19 — its most ever — and 33 of its staff were at home with COVID.

Wastewater coronavirus levels are stable in the City of Kingston as of the last update Jan. 13. They remain well above where they were before the area's late-autumn spike.

Regional hospital totals are not valuable indicators for the Eastern Ontario Health Unit, which had its last hospital update on Friday as it's currently updating its dashboard format, as well as Hastings Prince Edward Public Health where it reports hospitalizations to include residents from other regions and those hospitalized with other conditions.