Key COVID-19 numbers in Ottawa today

Ottawa's COVID-19 hospitalizations are stable.

Its average wastewater levels are dropping.

Two more Ottawans with COVID-19 have died.

Two-thirds of its children age five to 11 have at least their first vaccine dose.

Today's Ottawa update

There are 65 Ottawa residents in local hospitals for treatment of active COVID-19, according to Monday's update from Ottawa Public Health (OPH). Eight of those patients are in an ICU.

Those numbers have been stable for about a week.

These hospital numbers do not include people who came to the hospital for other reasons and then test positive for COVID-19. They also don't cover people with lingering COVID-19 problems, or patients transferred from other health units.

Hospitals are challenged by rising spread because staffing shortages lower their capacity. There are also 34 hospital outbreaks reported by OPH, two more than on Sunday.

The average level of coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater, which doesn't rely on COVID-19 testing, reached its highest point on record last week and has since dropped.

Researchers measuring the levels of novel coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater found them dropping last week. The last day of data here is Jan. 13. (613covid.ca)

The case count has surged to record levels in many places this winter — and as the Omicron variant's spread overwhelms and limits testing, the actual number of cases in Ottawa is many times higher.

On Monday, OPH reported 419 more COVID-19 cases and the deaths of two more residents that had COVID, one in their 70s and one in their 80s. OPH has reported 26 COVID-19 deaths this month, its most since 63 in May 2021.

Of the approximately 11,000 COVID-19 tests conducted outside long-term care homes from Jan. 10 to 16, about 22 per cent were positive. That rate is down from record levels earlier this month.

The rolling seven-day average of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents is around 300, but limited testing capacity makes that metric less reliable.

Vaccines

903,145: The number of Ottawa residents age five and up with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, about 2,000 more than the last update on Friday. That's 91 per cent of the eligible population.

836,222: The number of Ottawa residents age five and up with at least two doses. That's about 4,000 more than Friday, driven mostly by children age five to 11. Eighty-four per cent of the eligible population now has at least two doses.

474,666: The number of Ottawa residents with a third dose, about 20,000 since Friday. That's 48 per cent of residents age five and up — though eligibility is extremely limited for children under 18 and about 1,000 have had their third.

51,866: The number of children in Ottawa age five to 11 who have received their first dose of the pediatric COVID-19 vaccine, 66 per cent of that age group. About 11,500, or 15 per cent, have two doses.

Across the region

As of noon ET, the wider region — not counting one health unit that compiles its numbers differently — is reporting 294 COVID-19 hospital patients. Thirty-five of those patients need intensive care.

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark counties reported 21 COVID-19 hospitalizations and five ICU patients Monday, each count lower than Friday.

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health is an exception to the above figures, as it reports all COVID-19 patients in its hospitals regardless of their reason for admittance or whether they are local residents. As of Monday, it listed 39 patients with eight in an ICU.

Other health units have yet to provide a hospital update this week.