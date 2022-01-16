Key COVID-19 numbers in Ottawa today

Ottawa's COVID-19 hospitalizations drop slightly.

One death reported Sunday.

Today's Ottawa update

There are 62 Ottawa residents in local hospitals for treatment of active COVID-19, according to Sunday's update from Ottawa Public Health (OPH).

That's similar to last week, when the number hovered around 60. Seven of these patients are in an ICU, a number which has also remained stable.

These hospital numbers do not include people who came to the hospital for other reasons and then test positive for COVID-19. They also don't cover people with lingering COVID-19 problems, or patients transferred from other health units.

Hospitals are also challenged by rising spread because staffing shortages lower their capacity. The number of hospital outbreaks is currently 28.

The average level of coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater, which doesn't rely on COVID-19 testing, reached its highest point on record last week.

Earlier this week, researchers measuring the levels of novel coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater found them to be just a bit higher than levels seen in the third wave of the pandemic in April 2021. (613covid.ca)

The case count has surged to record levels in many places this winter — and as the Omicron variant's spread overwhelms and limits testing, the actual number of cases in Ottawa is many times higher.

On Sunday, OPH reported 391 more COVID-19 cases and one more death.

Of the approximately 12,000 COVID-19 tests conducted outside long-term care homes from Jan. 7 to 13, about 26 per cent were positive. That's down from record levels earlier this month.

The rolling seven-day average of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents is around 330, but limited testing capacity makes that metric less reliable.

Vaccines

901,196: The number of Ottawa residents age five and up with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, about 1,500 more than the last update on Wednesday. That's 91 per cent of the eligible population.

832,182 The number of Ottawa residents age five and up with at least two doses, about 2,750 more than Wednesday. That's 84 per cent of the eligible population.

454,569: The number of Ottawa residents with a third dose, about 17,000 since Wednesday. That's 46 per cent of residents age five and up — though eligibility is extremely limited for children under 18 and about 900 have had their third.

51,016: The number of children in Ottawa age five to 11 who have received their first dose of the pediatric COVID-19 vaccine, 65 per cent of that age group. About 8,300, or 11 per cent, have two doses.

Across the region

As of Sunday, the wider region — not counting one health unit that compiles its numbers differently — is reporting 268 COVID-19 hospital patients.

Thirty-six of those patients need intensive care. Both numbers have increased since the start of last week.

Western Quebec, Renfrew County and the Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) all reported more COVID-19 hospitalizations than ever before last week.

The EOHU reported 65 in hospital and eight in ICU Friday, while Renfrew County reported its 17th COVID-19 death.

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark counties reported 24 COVID-19 hospitalizations, up from 18 on Thursday. The health unit is also now sharing wastewater information that suggests COVID-19 levels are in gradual decline.

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health is an exception to the above figures, as it reports all COVID-19 patients in its hospitals regardless of their reason for admittance or whether they are local residents. As of Friday, it listed 36 patients with eight in an ICU.