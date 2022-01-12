Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa's average wastewater measurement has never been higher.

COVID-19 hospitalization growth may be stabilizing.

Eighty per cent of all Ottawa residents have at least two vaccine doses.

The Outaouais and EOHU again have their most COVID hospitalizations on record.

Hastings Prince Edward and the EOHU report COVID-19 deaths.

Today's Ottawa update

The average level of coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater, which doesn't rely on testing, is now higher than the previous record high set in the pandemic's third wave, but there are signs of stability. The data does not include the first wave.

Researchers measuring the levels of novel coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater find them to be just over levels seen in the third wave of the pandemic in April 2021. (613covid.ca)

There are 59 Ottawa residents in local hospitals for treatment of active COVID-19, according to the Wednesday update from Ottawa Public Health (OPH). That number has been around 60 in recent days after a period of constant growth.

Eight of these patients are in an ICU. That figure has been more stable, though eight patients are the most since early fall.

These hospital numbers do not include people who came to the hospital for other reasons and then test positive for COVID-19. They also don't cover people with lingering COVID-19 problems, or patients transferred from other health units.

Hospitals are also challenged by rising case numbers because staffing shortages lower their capacity.

The case count has surged to record levels in many places this winter — and as the Omicron variant's spread overwhelms and limits testing, the actual number of cases in Ottawa is many times higher.

Of the people who are getting tested, 32 per cent are positive. That number rose in the last weeks of 2021 and has stabilized recently.

On Wednesday, OPH reported 585 more COVID-19 cases and no more COVID-19 deaths.

The rolling seven-day average of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents is around 420, with limited testing capacity making it less reliable.

Vaccines

899,678: The number of Ottawa residents born in 2016 or earlier with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, about 1,250 more than the last update on Monday. That's 91 per cent of the eligible population.

829,433: The number of Ottawa residents born in 2016 or earlier with at least two doses, about 1,700 more than Monday. That's 84 per cent of the eligible population and 80 per cent of the total population.

437,544: The number of Ottawa residents with a third dose, about 18,000 since Monday. That's 44 per cent of residents age five and up — though eligibility is extremely limited for children under 18 and fewer than 900 have had their third.

50,420: The number of children in Ottawa age five and up who have received their first dose of the pediatric COVID-19 vaccine, 64 per cent of that age group. About 6,300, or eight per cent, have two doses.

Across the region

The 86 COVID-19 hospitalizations reported Tuesday in western Quebec set another local pandemic record.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU)'s 55 hospitalizations Wednesday are a new pandemic record in that region. The health unit also reported its 138th COVID-19 death.

The wider region (with one exception) reports 249 COVID-19 hospital patients as of 1 p.m. ET. Thirty-seven of those patients need intensive care. Both numbers have been growing this week.

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health is that exception, reporting all COVID-19 patients in its hospitals regardless of their reason for admittance or whether they are local residents. Its 33 COVID-19 hospital patients are an increase from its last report Monday, as are the nine ICU patients.

That region also reported another COVID-19 death. The Mohawks of the Bay of Quinte, which is in that health unit, had reported the death of a resident with COVID-19 on Tuesday.