Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

OPH's COVID-19 hospital number drops for the first time in 2022.

One hospital gives an example of its COVID patient load.

The Outaouais has its most COVID hospitalizations on record.

Today's Ottawa update

There are 52 Ottawa residents in local hospitals for treatment of active COVID-19, according to the Tuesday update from Ottawa Public Health (OPH).

The total was 64 in Monday's update and this is the first time in 2022 where the number dropped in these counts. In the bigger picture it has been steadily trending up for more than two weeks.

Six of these patients are in an ICU, a figure that has been more stable.

These hospital numbers do not include people who came to the hospital for other reasons and then test positive for COVID-19. They also don't cover people with lingering COVID-19 problems, or patients transferred from other health units.

The Queensway-Carleton Hospital tweeted its COVID-19 hospitalization picture, showing one example of a count of all patients who have tested positive. OPH lists five active outbreaks there.

Today, QCH has 75 admitted patients who have tested positive for COVID-19. 4 are in the ICU for care. —@QCHOttawa

Hospitals are also challenged by rising case numbers because staffing shortages lower their capacity.

The levels of coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater, which don't rely on testing, had been rising for about a month as of the last update Jan. 6.

Researchers measuring the levels of novel coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater find them to be similar to levels seen in the third wave of the pandemic in April 2021. (613covid.ca)

The case count has surged to record levels in many places this winter — and as the Omicron variant's spread overwhelms and limits testing, the actual number of cases in Ottawa is many times higher.

On Tuesday, OPH reported 419 more COVID-19 cases and no COVID-19 deaths.

The rolling seven-day average of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents is around 440, with limited testing capacity making it less reliable.

Of the people who are getting tested, 32.7 per cent are positive. That number has been generally rising since the end of November, with the next update on Wednesday.

Ninety-one per cent of Ottawa residents age five and up have at least one vaccine dose, 83 per cent have at least two, and 42 per cent have three — though eligibility is extremely limited for children under 18. The next vaccination update also comes Wednesday.

Across the region

The 77 COVID-19 hospitalizations reported Monday in western Quebec set a local pandemic record.

The wider region (with one exception) reports 223 COVID-19 hospital patients as of noon ET, which has been steadily trending up. Thirty of them need intensive care, which has been more stable.

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health is that exception, reporting all COVID-19 patients in its hospitals regardless of their reason for admittance or whether they live there.

That health unit and the Kingston area are also now providing updates three times a week.