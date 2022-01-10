Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa's number of local active COVID hospital patients now at total last seen in April 2021.

Its wastewater count is following the same rising trend.

COVID deaths were reported in Ottawa and Hastings Prince Edward.

Today's Ottawa update

There are 64 Ottawa residents in local hospitals for treatment of active COVID-19, according to the Monday update from Ottawa Public Health (OPH). This number has been rising for more than two weeks and trails only the peak of the third wave in April 2021.

Five of these patients are in an ICU, a figure that has been more stable.

These hospital numbers do not include people who came to the hospital for other reasons and then test positive for COVID-19. They also don't cover people with lingering COVID-19 problems, or patients transferred from other health units.

Hospitals are challenged by rising case numbers because staffing shortages lower their capacity.

The levels of coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater, which don't rely on testing, have been rising for about a month.

Researchers measuring the levels of novel coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater find them to be similar to levels seen in the third wave of the pandemic in April 2021. (613covid.ca)

The case count has surged to record levels in many places this winter — and as the Omicron variant's spread overwhelms and limits testing, the actual number of cases in Ottawa is many times higher.

Of the people who are getting tested, 32.7 are positive. That number has been generally rising since the end of November, but fell from Friday's record.

On Monday, OPH reported 526 more COVID-19 cases and the death of a man in his 50s who had COVID-19. Its confirmed case count passes 50,000.

The rolling seven-day average of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents is around 440, with limited testing capacity making it less reliable.

Vaccines

898,419: The number of Ottawa residents born in 2016 or earlier with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, about 1,700 more than the last update on Friday. That's 91 per cent of the eligible population.

827,700: The number of Ottawa residents born in 2016 or earlier with at least two doses, about 1,700 more than Friday and 83 per cent of the eligible population.

419,224: The number of Ottawa residents with a third dose, about 40,000 since Friday. That's 42 per cent of residents age five and up — though eligibility is extremely limited for children under 18 and fewer than 800 have had their third.

49,956: The number of children in Ottawa age five and up who have received their first dose of the pediatric COVID-19 vaccine, 64 per cent of that age group. About 5,000, or six per cent, have two doses.

Across the region

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health now reports all COVID-19 patients in its hospitals, regardless of their reason for admittance or whether they live there.

It reports 29 hospital patients with COVID-19, eight of them in an ICU. Another HPE resident with COVID has died.

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark counties, which only count hospitalized residents with active COVID, report 18 in hospital and five in ICU — each an increase of one from its last update Friday.