Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Hospitals

There are 50 Ottawa residents in local hospitals being treated for COVID-19, according to Tuesday's update from Ottawa Public Health (OPH). Nine of those patients are in an ICU. Both numbers are declining.

The numbers do not include people who came to the hospital for other reasons and then test positive for COVID-19. They also don't cover people with lingering COVID-19 problems, or patients transferred from other health units.

OPH shares those numbers a few times per week.

Ottawa Public Health has a COVID-19 hospital count that shows all hospital patients who tested positive for COVID, including those admitted for other reasons. There were 148 of them as of Feb. 5. ( Ottawa Public Health)

Hospitals are also challenged on a different level by rising spread because staffing shortages lower their capacity. Additionally, there are 25 hospital outbreaks reported by OPH, a total that has also declined.

Other numbers to watch

The average level of coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater, which doesn't rely on COVID-19 testing, has started to decline again after plateauing for about a week.

Researchers measuring the levels of novel coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater have found them declining for the most recent three days of data. The last day of data here is Feb. 6. ( 613covid.ca)

The case count surged to record levels in many places this winter — and as the Omicron variant's spread overwhelms and limits testing, the actual number of cases in Ottawa is many times higher and some familiar numbers are affected.

On Tuesday, OPH reported 170 more COVID-19 cases and five deaths, including people in their 40s and 50s. Twenty-one of these deaths have been reported in the first week of February.

The rolling seven-day average of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents is around 135. Limited testing capacity makes that metric less reliable.

The test positivity rate for those who received PCR tests outside long-term care homes is around 12 per cent. The average in those homes is about five per cent.

Ninety-two per cent of eligible Ottawa residents have at least one COVID vaccine dose, 87 per cent have at least two, and 62 per cent of adults have at least three.

The next testing and vaccination updates should come Wednesday.

Across the region

Outside of Ottawa, the wider region has about 130 COVID-19 hospitalizations with about 30 of them needing intensive care. Both numbers have been slowly declining. Those don't include Hastings Prince Edward (HPE) Public Health, which has instituted a different way of reporting.

