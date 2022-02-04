Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa's COVID-19 hospitalizations keep dropping.

Its coronavirus wastewater measurements are stable.

Six more COVID-19 deaths have been reported in eastern Ontario.

Hospitals

There are 65 Ottawa residents in local hospitals being treated for COVID-19, according to Friday's update from Ottawa Public Health (OPH). Nine of those patients are in an ICU.

Both numbers have been dropping this week.

These hospital numbers can lag as information from hospitals is processed and reported. Using this information, Ottawa actually had 137 patients in hospital with COVID Jan. 16, which set a new hospitalization record.

That does not include people who came to the hospital for other reasons and then test positive for COVID-19. They also don't cover people with lingering COVID problems, or patients transferred from other health units.

OPH's most recent breakdown of all COVID patients was updated Wednesday.

Ottawa Public Health has a COVID-19 hospital count that widens its scope to show all hospital patients who tested positive for COVID, including those admitted for other reasons. (Ottawa Public Health)

Hospitals are also challenged on a different level by rising spread because staffing shortages lower their capacity. Additionally, there are 31 hospital outbreaks reported by OPH, a total that has been slowly dropping.

Other numbers to watch

The average level of coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater, which doesn't rely on COVID-19 testing, reached its highest point on record in January. Levels have since declined to return to where they were around New Year's Day and plateaued.

Researchers measuring the levels of novel coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater have found them stable for the most recent seven days of data. The last day of data here is Feb. 2. (613covid.ca)

The case count surged to record levels in many places this winter — and as the Omicron variant's spread overwhelms and limits testing, the actual number of cases in Ottawa is many times higher and some familiar numbers are affected.

The test positivity rate for those who received PCR tests outside long-term care homes is around 14 per cent. The average in those homes is about six per cent. Both are lower than on Wednesday

On Friday, OPH reported 303 more COVID-19 cases and two deaths. It's reported 18 deaths this week and 90 since Dec. 1

The rolling seven-day average of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents is around 160. Limited testing capacity makes that metric less reliable.

Vaccines

909,696: The number of Ottawa residents age five and up with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, about 600 more than on Wednesday. That's 92 per cent of the eligible population.

856,042: The number of Ottawa residents age five and up with a second dose, about 2,700 more than Wednesday. Eighty-six per cent of the eligible population now has at least two doses.

519,460: The number of Ottawans age 18 and up with a third dose, about 3,300 more than Wednesday. That covers 61 per cent of adults and 50 per cent of all Ottawa residents. Eligibility is extremely limited for children under 18.

53,178: The number of children in Ottawa age five to 11 who have received their first dose of the pediatric COVID-19 vaccine, 68 per cent of that age group. About 25,400, or 32 per cent, have two doses.

Across the region

Outside of Ottawa, the wider region has about 150 COVID-19 hospitalizations, about 35 of them need intensive care. Both numbers are stable.

Those don't include Hastings Prince Edward (HPE) Public Health, which has instituted a different way of reporting. Its hospitalizations dropped in its Friday update.

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark Counties reported three deaths and fewer hospitalizations in its Friday update. Renfrew County reported one more death and, unlike other areas where this number is stable or dropping, a rise in hospitalizations.

The deaths of more than 230 residents of the wider region with COVID-19 have been reported since Dec. 1, 2021.