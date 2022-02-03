Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa's COVID-19 hospitalizations keep dropping.

Its coronavirus wastewater measurements are stable.

Six more Ottawans with COVID-19 have died.

Hospitals

There are 75 Ottawa residents in local hospitals being treated for COVID-19, according to Thursday's update from Ottawa Public Health (OPH). Twelve of those patients are in an ICU.

Both numbers have been dropping this week.

These hospital numbers can lag as information from hospitals is processed and reported. Using this information, Ottawa actually had 137 patients in hospital with COVID twice during the week of Jan. 16, which set a new hospitalization record.

That does not include people who came to the hospital for other reasons and then test positive for COVID-19. They also don't cover people with lingering COVID problems, or patients transferred from other health units.

OPH's most recent breakdown of all COVID patients was updated Monday.

Ottawa Public Health has a COVID-19 hospital count that widens its scope to show all hospital patients who tested positive for COVID, including those admitted for other reasons. (Ottawa Public Health)

Hospitals are also challenged on a different level by rising spread because staffing shortages lower their capacity. Additionally, there are 32 hospital outbreaks reported by OPH, a total that has been slowly dropping.

Other numbers to watch

The average level of coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater, which doesn't rely on COVID-19 testing, reached its highest point on record in January. Levels have since declined to return to where they were around New Year's Day and plateaued.

Researchers measuring the levels of novel coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater have found them stable for the most recent six days of data. The last day of data here is Feb. 1. (613covid.ca)

The case count surged to record levels in many places this winter — and as the Omicron variant's spread overwhelms and limits testing, the actual number of cases in Ottawa is many times higher and some familiar numbers are affected.

On Thursday, OPH reported 309 more COVID-19 cases and six deaths. It's reported 16 deaths this week.

The rolling seven-day average of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents is around 170. Limited testing capacity makes that metric less reliable.

The test positivity rate for those who received PCR tests outside long-term care homes is around 16 per cent. The average in those homes is about seven per cent.

Ninety-two per cent of eligible Ottawa residents have at least one COVID vaccine dose, 86 per cent have at least two, and 61 per cent of adults have at least three.

The next testing and vaccination updates should come on Friday.

Across the region

Outside of Ottawa, the wider region has about 150 COVID-19 hospitalizations, which has been slowly dropping. About 35 of them need intensive care, which has been more stable.

Those don't include Hastings Prince Edward (HPE) Public Health, which has instituted a different way of reporting.