Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa's COVID trends are steady ahead of Ontario's major changes.

More than half of its weekend vaccinations were third doses to youth.

Renfrew County reports same number of COVID deaths in February as 2020-21 combined.

Today's Ottawa update

There are 16 Ottawa residents in local hospitals being treated for COVID-19, according to Monday's update from Ottawa Public Health (OPH).

One patient is in an ICU. Both numbers have been stable ahead of Ontario removing its capacity and gathering limits and proof-of-vaccination requirements on Tuesday.

The numbers do not include people who came to the hospital for other reasons and then test positive for COVID-19. They also don't cover people with lingering COVID-19 problems, or patients transferred from other health units.

OPH shares those numbers a few times per week. They have been stable.

Ottawa Public Health has a COVID-19 hospital count that shows all hospital patients who tested positive for COVID, including those admitted for other reasons. There were 66 of them as of Feb. 26. (Ottawa Public Health)

The average level of coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater is in a very slow decline. It's roughly two-and-a-half times higher than it was before the Omicron variant wave.

Researchers measuring the levels of novel coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater have found them slowly declining, using data up to Feb. 23. (613covid.ca)

As Omicron overwhelms and limits testing, the actual number of cases in Ottawa is higher than the confirmed case count and some familiar numbers are affected.

The average test positivity rate for those who received PCR tests outside long-term care homes is around 11 per cent and the average rate in those homes is around five per cent. These have been stable.

On Monday, OPH reported 66 more COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths

The rolling seven-day average of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents is around 85.

Vaccines

913,108: The number of Ottawa residents age five and up with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, about 150 more than on Friday. That's 92 per cent of the eligible population.

872,274: The number of Ottawa residents age five and up with a second dose, about 750 more than Friday. Eighty-eight per cent of the eligible population now has at least two doses.

37,555: The number of children in Ottawa age five to 11 who have received their second dose, about 500 more than Friday and 48 per cent of that age group. First dose progress has stalled around 70 per cent.

536,404: The number of Ottawans age 18 and up with a third dose, about 850 more than Friday. That covers 63 per cent of adults. Eligibility was extremely limited for children until the Feb. 18 expansion for ages 12 to 17.

8,699: The number of Ottawans age 12 to 17 with a third dose, almost 2,100 doses since Friday. That's 16 per cent of this age group and more than half of the vaccine doses to residents in the last three days.

Across the region

Outside of Ottawa, the wider region has about 55 COVID-19 hospitalizations and 15 of these patients require intensive care. These numbers have been slowly dropping.

Those numbers don't include Hastings Prince Edward Public Health. It reported 25 local COVID hospitalizations Monday, up from 19 Friday and generally stable over the last 10 days.

On Monday, Renfrew County reported its 13th COVID-19 death in February, meaning it has reported as many of these deaths this month as in 2020 and 2021 combined.

Two more deaths were reported Monday by officials in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark counties. Its hospitalizations are stable.

Wastewater levels are dropping or stable at sites in the Kingston area. Data from other local sites is more than a week old.