Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa's hospitalizations and wastewater are steady.

One more Ottawan has died of COVID-19.

With a data correction on Friday that subtracted 14 COVID deaths from the city's total, Ottawa's total number of COVID-19 deaths now sits at 741.

Wastewater levels in the Kingston area are stable or dropping.

Today's Ottawa update

There are 17 Ottawa residents in local hospitals being treated for COVID-19, according to Sunday's update from Ottawa Public Health (OPH).

Two patients are in an ICU. Both numbers have been stable.

The numbers do not include people who came to the hospital for other reasons and then test positive for COVID-19. They also don't cover people with lingering COVID-19 problems, or patients transferred from other health units.

OPH shares those numbers a few times per week. They are slowly declining.

Ottawa Public Health has a COVID-19 hospital count that shows all hospital patients who tested positive for COVID, including those admitted for other reasons. There were 60 of them as of Feb. 23. (Ottawa Public Health)

The average level of coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater is in a very slow decline. It's roughly two-and-a-half times higher than it was before the Omicron variant wave.

Researchers measuring the levels of novel coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater have found them slowly declining, using data up to Feb. 23. (613covid.ca)

As Omicron overwhelms and limits testing, the actual number of cases in Ottawa is many times higher than the confirmed case count and some familiar numbers are affected.

The daily test positivity rate for those who received PCR tests outside long-term care homes is around 12 per cent and the daily rate in those homes is around 20 per cent.

On Sunday, OPH reported 145 more COVID-19 cases.

The health unit subtracted 14 deaths from its total on Friday as part of its ongoing data review, saying they're from before July 2021 and have since been found to be unrelated to COVID-19.

After OPH reported one more death Sunday, the city's total number of COVID-19 deaths now sits at 741.

The rolling seven-day average of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents is around 80.

Vaccines

912,955: The number of Ottawa residents age five and up with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, about 300 more than on Tuesday. That's 92 per cent of the eligible population.

871,515: The number of Ottawa residents age five and up with a second dose, about 900 more than Tuesday. Eighty-eight per cent of the eligible population now has at least two doses.

535,556: The number of Ottawans age 18 and up with a third dose, about 1,500 more than Tuesday. That covers 63 per cent of adults. Eligibility was extremely limited for children until last week's expansion for ages 12 to 17.

8,699: The number of Ottawans age 12 to 17 with a third dose, almost 3,000 more since Tuesday. That's 13 per cent of this age group.

53,770: The number of children in Ottawa age five to 11 who have received their first dose of the pediatric COVID-19 vaccine, 15 more than Tuesday and 69 per cent of that age group. About 37,000, or 47 per cent, have two doses.

Across the region

Outside of Ottawa, the wider region has about 60 COVID-19 hospitalizations. About 15 of these patients require intensive care.

These numbers don't include Hastings Prince Edward Public Health. It reported a drop to 19 COVID hospitalizations Friday from the 23 reported over the last week. It also reported its 39th COVID death.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit reported four more COVID deaths Friday.

Hospitalizations are stabilizing in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark counties after dropping for nearly a month.

Wastewater levels are dropping or stable at sites in the Kingston area.