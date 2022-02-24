Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa's COVID-19 hospitalizations have stabilized.

Its wastewater levels are dropping at a slower pace.

Renfrew County's COVID-19 death count keeps rising.

Today's Ottawa update

There are 16 Ottawa residents in local hospitals being treated for COVID-19, according to Thursday's update from Ottawa Public Health (OPH). That number generally dropped for more than three weeks, but is having a slight rebound this week.

Two patients are in an ICU, which is stable.

The numbers do not include people who came to the hospital for other reasons and then test positive for COVID-19. They also don't cover people with lingering COVID-19 problems, or patients transferred from other health units.

OPH shares those numbers a few times per week. They have also been declining.

Ottawa Public Health has a COVID-19 hospital count that shows all hospital patients who tested positive for COVID, including those admitted for other reasons. There were 65 of them as of Feb. 21. (Ottawa Public Health)

The average level of coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater, which doesn't rely on COVID-19 testing, has stabilized in a very slow decline. It's roughly two-and-a-half times higher than it was before the Omicron variant wave.

Researchers measuring the levels of novel coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater have found them recently stable, using data up to Feb. 22. (613covid.ca)

As Omicron overwhelms and limits testing, the actual number of cases in Ottawa is many times higher than the confirmed case count and some familiar numbers are affected.

On Thursday, OPH reported 187 more COVID-19 cases and no more deaths.

The rolling seven-day average of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents is around 90.

The daily test positivity rate for those who received PCR tests outside long-term care homes is around 11 per cent and the daily rate in those homes is around four per cent.

Ninety-two per cent of eligible Ottawa residents have at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, 88 per cent have at least two and 63 per cent of adults have at least three. Third dose eligibility was extremely limited for children until Friday's expansion for ages 12 to 17.

The next testing and vaccination updates are expected on Friday.

Across the region

Outside of Ottawa, the wider region has about 60 COVID-19 hospitalizations. About 15 of these patients require intensive care. These numbers don't include Hastings Prince Edward Public Health.

Renfrew County reported its 32nd COVID-19 death Thursday, and 12 of those deaths have been reported this month. The health unit only reported 13 COVID deaths combined in 2020 and 2021.

That county's weekly COVID hospitalization update did show a declining number of patients from 17 to 10.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Cushman said in a video update Thursday its trends are moving in the right direction but they're generally a couple of weeks behind the rest of the province.

He asked residents to be careful with large gatherings for the rest of the winter, even after provincial rules change next week.

WATCH | Cushman's message: