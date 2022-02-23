Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa's hospitalizations and wastewater levels remain stable.

Two COVID-19 deaths were reported in Ottawa.

Three deaths were reported to the west of the capital.

Today's Ottawa update

There are 15 Ottawa residents in local hospitals being treated for COVID-19, according to Wednesday's update from Ottawa Public Health (OPH). That number is generally stable, though it's up from the start of the week.

Two patients are in an ICU, which is stable.

The numbers do not include people who came to the hospital for other reasons and then test positive for COVID-19. They also don't cover people with lingering COVID-19 problems, or patients transferred from other health units.

OPH shares those numbers a few times per week. They have also been declining.

Ottawa Public Health has a COVID-19 hospital count that shows all hospital patients who tested positive for COVID, including those admitted for other reasons. There were 65 of them as of Feb. 21. (Ottawa Public Health)

The average level of coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater, which doesn't rely on COVID-19 testing, has stabilized. It's roughly three times higher than it was before the Omicron variant wave.

Researchers measuring the levels of novel coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater have found them recently stabilizing, using data up to Feb. 17. (613covid.ca)

As Omicron overwhelms and limits testing, the actual number of cases in Ottawa is many times higher than the confirmed case count and some familiar numbers are affected.

The daily test positivity rate for those who received PCR tests outside long-term care homes is around 11 per cent and the daily rate in those homes is around four per cent.

On Wednesday, OPH reported 82 more COVID-19 cases and two more deaths.

The rolling seven-day average of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents is around 95. It has dropped below 100 for the first time in more than two months.

Ninety-two per cent of eligible Ottawa residents have at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, 88 per cent have at least two and 63 per cent of adults have at least three. Third dose eligibility was extremely limited for children until Friday's expansion for ages 12 to 17.

Across the region

Outside of Ottawa, the wider region has about 70 COVID-19 hospitalizations. About 15 of these patients require intensive care.

These numbers don't include Hastings Prince Edward Public Health. It reported one more death Wednesday in its first update of the week and a high, stable number of hospitalizations.

Renfrew County reported two more COVID-19 deaths, which brings its February total to 11 deaths. The health unit only reported 13 COVID deaths combined in 2020 and 2021.

Coronavirus wastewater levels are stable at the Brockville, Kemptville and Smiths Falls sites and east of Ottawa. The last available wastewater data in the Kingston area is more than a week old.