Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa's COVID-19 hospitalizations are stable.

Coronavirus wastewater have also plateaued.

About 3,700 Ottawans age 12 to 17 received a third vaccine dose since Friday.

Today's Ottawa update

There are 13 Ottawa residents in local hospitals being treated for COVID-19, according to Tuesday's update from Ottawa Public Health (OPH). That number is stable.

Four patients are in an ICU, which is up slightly from where it was over the last week.

The numbers do not include people who came to the hospital for other reasons and then test positive for COVID-19. They also don't cover people with lingering COVID-19 problems, or patients transferred from other health units.

OPH shares those numbers a few times per week. They have also been declining.

Ottawa Public Health has a COVID-19 hospital count that shows all hospital patients who tested positive for COVID, including those admitted for other reasons. There were 65 of them as of Feb. 19.Credit * (Ottawa Public Health)

The average level of coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater, which doesn't rely on COVID-19 testing, has stabilized. It's roughly three times higher than it was before the Omicron variant wave.

Researchers measuring the levels of novel coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater have found them recently stabilizing, using data up to Feb. 17. (613covid.ca)

As Omicron overwhelms and limits testing, the actual number of cases in Ottawa is many times higher than the confirmed case count and some familiar numbers are affected.

The daily test positivity rate for those who received PCR tests outside long-term care homes is around 11 per cent and the daily rate in those homes is around three per cent.

On Tuesday, OPH reported 104 more COVID-19 cases and no more deaths.

The rolling seven-day average of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents is around 105.

Vaccines

912,663: The number of Ottawa residents age five and up with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, about 350 more than on Friday. That's 92 per cent of the eligible population.

870,592: The number of Ottawa residents age five and up with a second dose, about 2,000 more than Friday. Eighty-eight per cent of the eligible population now has at least two doses.

534,077: The number of Ottawans age 18 and up with a third dose, about 1,500 more than Monday. That covers 63 per cent of adults. Eligibility was extremely limited for children until Friday's expansion for ages 12 to 17.

5,739: The number of Ottawans age 12 to 17 with a third dose, more than double the 2,065 in Friday's update. That's eight per cent of this age group.

53,755: The number of children in Ottawa age five to 11 who have received their first dose of the pediatric COVID-19 vaccine, 69 per cent of that age group — this number has recently remained stagnant. About 36,500, or 47 per cent, have two doses.

Across the region

Outside of Ottawa, the wider region has about 70 COVID-19 hospitalizations. About 15 of these patients require intensive care.

These numbers don't include Hastings Prince Edward Public Health.

Coronavirus wastewater levels are stable at the Brockville, Kemptville and Smiths Falls sites. The last available wastewater data in other regions is more than a week old.